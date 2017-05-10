  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Summer is coming: Arabic version of ‘Game of Thrones’ set to air in Ramadan

Offbeat

Summer is coming: Arabic version of ‘Game of Thrones’ set to air in Ramadan

ARAB NEWS |
An Arabic version of hit HBO show ”Game of Thrones” is set to air on Abu Dhabi TV this Ramadan.
DUBAI: An Arabic version of hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” is set to air on Abu Dhabi TV this Ramadan.
The Syrian drama is titled “Orchidea” and was shot in Romania and France.
Directed by Syrian actor-director Hatem Ali, the show features similar characters to the US show which has garnered legions of fans worldwide.
The series revolves around such characters as “Queen Khatoon,” “Prince Namek” and “Princess Ramlah.”
Every year TV channels air special star-studded Ramadan shows, which are watched across the Arab world.
“Game of Thrones” is extremely popular among Arab audiences. The American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss is an adaptation of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels.
Its success has been credited with an increase in the popularity of fantasy themes.
After the second season the media began using “Game of Thrones” as a figure of speech or comparison for situations of intense conflict and deceit, such as the court battle about US health care legislation, the Syrian civil war and power struggles in the Chinese government.
“Game of Thrones” is closing in on its final two seasons, even as HBO has announced it is developing spinoffs of the popular series.
DUBAI: An Arabic version of hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” is set to air on Abu Dhabi TV this Ramadan.
The Syrian drama is titled “Orchidea” and was shot in Romania and France.
Directed by Syrian actor-director Hatem Ali, the show features similar characters to the US show which has garnered legions of fans worldwide.
The series revolves around such characters as “Queen Khatoon,” “Prince Namek” and “Princess Ramlah.”
Every year TV channels air special star-studded Ramadan shows, which are watched across the Arab world.
“Game of Thrones” is extremely popular among Arab audiences. The American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss is an adaptation of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels.
Its success has been credited with an increase in the popularity of fantasy themes.
After the second season the media began using “Game of Thrones” as a figure of speech or comparison for situations of intense conflict and deceit, such as the court battle about US health care legislation, the Syrian civil war and power struggles in the Chinese government.
“Game of Thrones” is closing in on its final two seasons, even as HBO has announced it is developing spinoffs of the popular series.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Giant bird-like dinosaur species found in China: study

BEIJING: Researchers have discovered a new species of giant, bird-like dinosaur that made nests...

World’s heaviest man goes under knife in Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico: The world’s heaviest man, who at one point weighed almost 600 kilogrammes (1,...

Giant bird-like dinosaur species found in China: study
World’s heaviest man goes under knife in Mexico
US teen’s plea for free Wendy’s nuggets sets retweet record
Kourtney Kardashian’s new love interest is an Arab model
Back on TV, Kimmel zings critics of his health care plea
Summer is coming: Arabic version of ‘Game of Thrones’ set to air in Ramadan
Latest News
Giant bird-like dinosaur species found in China: study
1 views
World’s heaviest man goes under knife in Mexico
17 views
Supporters rally for Jakarta’s jailed Christian governor
11 views
South Korea’s new president willing to visit rival North
19 views
US warns of kidnapping threat on Philippine tourist island
9 views
Myanmar police fire warning shots amid religious tension
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR