Summer is coming: Arabic version of ‘Game of Thrones’ set to air in Ramadan

DUBAI: An Arabic version of hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” is set to air on Abu Dhabi TV this Ramadan.

The Syrian drama is titled “Orchidea” and was shot in Romania and France.

Directed by Syrian actor-director Hatem Ali, the show features similar characters to the US show which has garnered legions of fans worldwide.

The series revolves around such characters as “Queen Khatoon,” “Prince Namek” and “Princess Ramlah.”

Every year TV channels air special star-studded Ramadan shows, which are watched across the Arab world.

“Game of Thrones” is extremely popular among Arab audiences. The American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss is an adaptation of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels.

Its success has been credited with an increase in the popularity of fantasy themes.

After the second season the media began using “Game of Thrones” as a figure of speech or comparison for situations of intense conflict and deceit, such as the court battle about US health care legislation, the Syrian civil war and power struggles in the Chinese government.

“Game of Thrones” is closing in on its final two seasons, even as HBO has announced it is developing spinoffs of the popular series.

DUBAI: An Arabic version of hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” is set to air on Abu Dhabi TV this Ramadan.

The Syrian drama is titled “Orchidea” and was shot in Romania and France.

Directed by Syrian actor-director Hatem Ali, the show features similar characters to the US show which has garnered legions of fans worldwide.

The series revolves around such characters as “Queen Khatoon,” “Prince Namek” and “Princess Ramlah.”

Every year TV channels air special star-studded Ramadan shows, which are watched across the Arab world.

“Game of Thrones” is extremely popular among Arab audiences. The American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss is an adaptation of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels.

Its success has been credited with an increase in the popularity of fantasy themes.

After the second season the media began using “Game of Thrones” as a figure of speech or comparison for situations of intense conflict and deceit, such as the court battle about US health care legislation, the Syrian civil war and power struggles in the Chinese government.

“Game of Thrones” is closing in on its final two seasons, even as HBO has announced it is developing spinoffs of the popular series.