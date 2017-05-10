  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Back on TV, Kimmel zings critics of his health care plea

Offbeat

Back on TV, Kimmel zings critics of his health care plea

The Associated Press |
Jimmy Kimmel
LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Kimmel zinged his critics as he returned to late-night TV and resumed arguing that Americans deserve the level of health care given to his infant son.
Back on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday after a week’s absence, he said baby Billy is recovering well from open-heart surgery for a birth defect and thanked well-wishers. Then he charged back into the fraught topic.
“I made an emotional speech that was seen by millions, and as a result of my powerful words on that night, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about repeal and replace” of the Affordable Care Act, he joked. “I saved health insurance in the United States of America!”
“What’s that? I didn’t save it? They voted against it anyway?” Kimmel said.
The House approved the American Health Care Act last week.
He dismissed those who labeled him an elitist — as a youngster, his family bought powdered milk because they could not afford fresh, he said — and pretended to repent for his previous comments.
“I’d like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me,” Kimmel said.
He took on former Rep. Newt Gingrich, saying his claim that all children would receive the same surgery as Kimmel’s son in an emergency fell short of addressing what follows.
“That’s terrific if your baby’s health problems are all solved during that one visit. The only problem is that never, ever happens. We’ve had a dozen doctor’s appointments since our son had surgery,” Kimmel said.
LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Kimmel zinged his critics as he returned to late-night TV and resumed arguing that Americans deserve the level of health care given to his infant son.
Back on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday after a week’s absence, he said baby Billy is recovering well from open-heart surgery for a birth defect and thanked well-wishers. Then he charged back into the fraught topic.
“I made an emotional speech that was seen by millions, and as a result of my powerful words on that night, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about repeal and replace” of the Affordable Care Act, he joked. “I saved health insurance in the United States of America!”
“What’s that? I didn’t save it? They voted against it anyway?” Kimmel said.
The House approved the American Health Care Act last week.
He dismissed those who labeled him an elitist — as a youngster, his family bought powdered milk because they could not afford fresh, he said — and pretended to repent for his previous comments.
“I’d like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me,” Kimmel said.
He took on former Rep. Newt Gingrich, saying his claim that all children would receive the same surgery as Kimmel’s son in an emergency fell short of addressing what follows.
“That’s terrific if your baby’s health problems are all solved during that one visit. The only problem is that never, ever happens. We’ve had a dozen doctor’s appointments since our son had surgery,” Kimmel said.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Giant bird-like dinosaur species found in China: study

BEIJING: Researchers have discovered a new species of giant, bird-like dinosaur that made nests...

World’s heaviest man goes under knife in Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico: The world’s heaviest man, who at one point weighed almost 600 kilogrammes (1,...

Giant bird-like dinosaur species found in China: study
World’s heaviest man goes under knife in Mexico
US teen’s plea for free Wendy’s nuggets sets retweet record
Kourtney Kardashian’s new love interest is an Arab model
Back on TV, Kimmel zings critics of his health care plea
Summer is coming: Arabic version of ‘Game of Thrones’ set to air in Ramadan
Latest News
Giant bird-like dinosaur species found in China: study
1 views
World’s heaviest man goes under knife in Mexico
17 views
Supporters rally for Jakarta’s jailed Christian governor
11 views
South Korea’s new president willing to visit rival North
19 views
US warns of kidnapping threat on Philippine tourist island
9 views
Myanmar police fire warning shots amid religious tension
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR