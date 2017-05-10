‘Tea’-totaller? Find out which nations drink the least, most tea

DUBAI: A cup of tea in the morning can go a long way in helping you prepare for the day but there are some nations which don’t fancy a cuppa and some which are tea mad, a report by the Telegraph published Monday shows.

According to the report, which uses 2011 data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations — the latest available, Lesotho, Haiti and Cuba are tea averse, with a consumption rate that rounds out to 0.0kg per person per year.

On the other hand, the world’s top tea-loving nation is Paraguay, with the average citizen drinking their way through 12.22kg of tea in a typical year.

Matte, a caffeine-rich infusion also popular in Syria, accounts for a majority of that figure, the newspaper reports.

Rounding out the top three are Uruguay and Argentina.

Meanwhile, Kuwait and Turkey come in at the seventh and eights spots, respectively.

The world’s top 15 tea-loving nations are:

1. Paraguay — 12.22kg per person per year

2. Uruguay — 9.66kg per person per year

3. Argentina — 6.05kg per person per year

4. Kenya — 3.24kg per person per year

5. The Gambia — 3.22kg per person per year

6. Djibouti — 3.2kg per person per year

7. Kuwait — 3.2kg per person per year

8. Turkey — 3.11kg per person per year

9. Mauritania — 2.63kg per person per year

10. Malta — 2.24kg per person per year

11. Afghanistan — 2.17kg per person per year

12. United Kingdom — 2.06kg per person per year

13. Morocco — 2kg per person per year

14. Brazil — 1.99kg per person per year

15. Macao — 1.97kg per person per year