Last updated: 1 min 42 sec ago

  US teen's plea for free Wendy's nuggets sets retweet record

US teen’s plea for free Wendy’s nuggets sets retweet record

Associated Press |
An American teenager has broken the world record for the most retweets, in a crusade to win a year’s supply of his favorite food: chicken nuggets.(AFP)

RENO: A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s is now the most retweeted post of all time.
Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy’s replied, “18 million.”

Celebrities and companies — from Google to Microsoft — retweeted the teenager’s bid in an attempt to help.
Wilkerson’s screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres’ viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars on Tuesday with more than 3.4 million retweets. Twitter confirmed the record to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s says Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.
Wilkerson appeared on DeGeneres’ show last month. She gave him a year’s worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television, but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.

Tags: Wendy’s US United States Twitter Ellen DeGeneres

