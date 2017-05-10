Mets thump Giants on Wheeler’s two-hitter

NEW YORK: Zack Wheeler pitched two-hit ball against the team that traded him, Michael Conforto homered and the New York Mets scored four times in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to a 6-1 victory over the staggering San Francisco Giants.

Hours after Matt Harvey returned from his three-day suspension with a string of contrite apologies, the banged-up Mets began moving on from their latest commotion. Despite all the injuries and turmoil, New York (16-16) has righted itself on the field by winning eight of 11 following a six-game slide.

Jeff Samardzija (0-5) and the Giants, outhit 13-2, are headed in the opposite direction after their fifth consecutive defeat and eighth in 10 games. San Francisco, with three World Series titles and four playoff appearances since 2010, had the majors’ worst record at 11-23.

The team got more bad news moments before the first pitch when All-Star closer Mark Melancon was put on the disabled list — though it’s not as if he has had many ninth-inning leads to protect.

Wheeler (2-2) went six innings in his best start since missing two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Orioles 5 Nationals 4, 12 innings: In Baltimore, Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning, and the Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of its neighbor. The interleague series shifts to Washington for two games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado, along with an intentional walk to Chris Davis, loaded the bases for Trumbo against Jacob Turner (1-1). Trumbo hit the first pitch to left field, ending the game just seven minutes short of four hours.

Reds 5 Yankees 3: In Cincinnati, Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during the latest big inning off CC Sabathia, and the Reds stopped the Yankees’ six-game win streak.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up six singles — most of them grounders through the infield — while scoring five runs in the second inning.

Sabathia gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings. His ERA has risen from 2.25 to 5.77 over his last four starts.

Tim Adleman (2-1), who was born in Staten Island, gave up three runs in five innings against the AL’s top offense, including solo homers by Gary Sanchez and

Indians 6 Blue Jays 0: In Toronto, Carlos Carrasco and two Cleveland relievers combined on a four-hitter, and Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer.

Lonnie Chisenhall reached base three times for the Indians, who scored more than three runs for the first time since a 12-4 win over Seattle on April 30.

Carrasco (4-2) pitched seven innings to remain unbeaten on the road. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four road starts this season.

Andrew Miller worked the eighth and Nick Goody finished up.

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales was pulled in the seventh inning because of tightness in his left hamstring. He grounded out twice before leaving.

Royals 7 Rays 6, 12 innings: In St. Petersburg, Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, helping the Royals to the road win.

Moustakas connected against Diego Moreno (0-1), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher, on a 1-2 pitch with one out. Moreno was promoted from Triple-A Durham before the game.

Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Omaha, worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the 11th. Kelvin Herrera got three outs for his fifth save.

Mariners 10 Phillies 9: In Philadelphia, Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Phillies in Carlos Ruiz’s return to Philadelphia.

Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles and a double. The right fielder also threw out the potential go-ahead run at home in the eighth.

Robinson Cano, who left the game with a quadriceps injury, also homered for the Mariners.

Michael Saunders, Tommy Joseph and Aaron Altherr also connected for the Phillies. Hector Neris (1-2) got the loss.

Nick Vincent (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Rangers 11 Padres 0: In San Diego, Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin dominated his hometown Padres with a four-hitter for his second career shutout.

Joey Gallo, Ryan Rua and Robinson Chirinos homered for Texas, which scored two more runs than in its previous four games combined. Gallo and Rua each drove in three runs.

After splitting a two-game series, the teams head to Arlington for two more.

All four hits off Griffin (4-0) were singles, and the Padres got only one runner as far as third base.

San Diego right-hander Jered Weaver lasted only three innings, allowing seven runs and six hits.

NEW YORK: Zack Wheeler pitched two-hit ball against the team that traded him, Michael Conforto homered and the New York Mets scored four times in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to a 6-1 victory over the staggering San Francisco Giants.

Hours after Matt Harvey returned from his three-day suspension with a string of contrite apologies, the banged-up Mets began moving on from their latest commotion. Despite all the injuries and turmoil, New York (16-16) has righted itself on the field by winning eight of 11 following a six-game slide.

Jeff Samardzija (0-5) and the Giants, outhit 13-2, are headed in the opposite direction after their fifth consecutive defeat and eighth in 10 games. San Francisco, with three World Series titles and four playoff appearances since 2010, had the majors’ worst record at 11-23.

The team got more bad news moments before the first pitch when All-Star closer Mark Melancon was put on the disabled list — though it’s not as if he has had many ninth-inning leads to protect.

Wheeler (2-2) went six innings in his best start since missing two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Orioles 5 Nationals 4, 12 innings: In Baltimore, Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning, and the Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of its neighbor. The interleague series shifts to Washington for two games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado, along with an intentional walk to Chris Davis, loaded the bases for Trumbo against Jacob Turner (1-1). Trumbo hit the first pitch to left field, ending the game just seven minutes short of four hours.

Reds 5 Yankees 3: In Cincinnati, Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during the latest big inning off CC Sabathia, and the Reds stopped the Yankees’ six-game win streak.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up six singles — most of them grounders through the infield — while scoring five runs in the second inning.

Sabathia gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings. His ERA has risen from 2.25 to 5.77 over his last four starts.

Tim Adleman (2-1), who was born in Staten Island, gave up three runs in five innings against the AL’s top offense, including solo homers by Gary Sanchez and

Indians 6 Blue Jays 0: In Toronto, Carlos Carrasco and two Cleveland relievers combined on a four-hitter, and Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer.

Lonnie Chisenhall reached base three times for the Indians, who scored more than three runs for the first time since a 12-4 win over Seattle on April 30.

Carrasco (4-2) pitched seven innings to remain unbeaten on the road. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four road starts this season.

Andrew Miller worked the eighth and Nick Goody finished up.

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales was pulled in the seventh inning because of tightness in his left hamstring. He grounded out twice before leaving.

Royals 7 Rays 6, 12 innings: In St. Petersburg, Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, helping the Royals to the road win.

Moustakas connected against Diego Moreno (0-1), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher, on a 1-2 pitch with one out. Moreno was promoted from Triple-A Durham before the game.

Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Omaha, worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the 11th. Kelvin Herrera got three outs for his fifth save.

Mariners 10 Phillies 9: In Philadelphia, Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Phillies in Carlos Ruiz’s return to Philadelphia.

Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles and a double. The right fielder also threw out the potential go-ahead run at home in the eighth.

Robinson Cano, who left the game with a quadriceps injury, also homered for the Mariners.

Michael Saunders, Tommy Joseph and Aaron Altherr also connected for the Phillies. Hector Neris (1-2) got the loss.

Nick Vincent (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Rangers 11 Padres 0: In San Diego, Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin dominated his hometown Padres with a four-hitter for his second career shutout.

Joey Gallo, Ryan Rua and Robinson Chirinos homered for Texas, which scored two more runs than in its previous four games combined. Gallo and Rua each drove in three runs.

After splitting a two-game series, the teams head to Arlington for two more.

All four hits off Griffin (4-0) were singles, and the Padres got only one runner as far as third base.

San Diego right-hander Jered Weaver lasted only three innings, allowing seven runs and six hits.