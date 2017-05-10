Video: Brawl breaks out on US flight as passengers scream, flee

DUBAI: Two passengers got into a brawl shortly after landing on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to California Tuesday.
Southwest flight 2530 was on a short layover at Hollywood Burbank Airport before it continued to Oakland when two men began a fistfight as terrorized passengers screamed.
Mobile phone footage of the incident was uploaded to social media sites and in the videos, a female passenger can be heard saying “what is wrong with you” as others rush to stop the fight.
Some passengers can be seen leaving the cabin in a rush.
Southwest Airline fight @ Burbank Airport pic.twitter.com/FvQcgExKyR— Nick Krause (@nickkrause08) May 7, 2017
“Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day,” the airline said in a statement.
One of the men continued on his journey while the other was arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked into the Burbank City Jail, according to Burbank police.
