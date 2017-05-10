Breastfeeding Aussie senator in political first

  • Search form

Australian Senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds her baby in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. (AAP/Mick Tsikas/via Reuters)
SYDNEY: A Greens senator has made Australian political history by becoming the first person to breastfeed a baby in the nation’s parliament.
Larissa Waters returned to the upper house Senate for the first time Tuesday since giving birth to her second child, and brought her in for a feed during a vote.
“So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli,” she wrote on Twitter.
Being able to breastfeed in the chamber follows new rules introduced last year to create a more a “family friendly” parliament in the wake of what has been described as a “baby boom” among politicians.
Under previous rules, children were technically banned.
Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher said the moment deserved to be acknowledged.
“Women have been doing it in parliaments around the world... It is great to see it is able to occur now in the Senate,” she told Sky News.
“Women are going to continue to have babies and if they want to do their job and be at work and look after their baby... the reality is we are going to have to accommodate that.”
