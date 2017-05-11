Shoura lauds Islamic Ministry’s achievements

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Shoura Council, said he appreciates the achievements realized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Addressing the 36th ordinary session of the Council in the presence of the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Salih bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, the speaker said the achievements require cooperation between the ministry and the Council to boost positive aspects and redress shortcomings, if any.

The minister of Islamic affairs presented the ministry’s current achievements and future strategy and expressed pleasure to attend the session.

He said the council has made strides, which resulted in the development of the performance of government agencies.

He said the Ministry of Islamic Affairs maintains Islamic leadership and benefits from points of strength enjoyed by the Kingdom, notably the presence of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

Based on the above, the ministry has been keen to be a permanent institution to keep the Kingdom’s strength and be attractive to the world through the two holy cities and other programs such as fighting terrorism and conducting dialogue with other countries, he said.

At the local front, the ministry’s plans are based on caring for Shariah, faith and enlightening people through speeches, lectures, lessons and printing the Holy Qur’an.

The ministry also seeks the enhancement of social stability through the spreading of belongingness, citizenship, renunciation of hatred and spreading of love among people, he said.

The ministry is seeking to have a mechanism of measuring its performance.

On the ministry’s future plans for qualification of preachers to keep up with challenges and cement security, he said the ministry has multiple programs through upgrading the level of preachers and anti-terror programs.

The Shoura Council had previously approved amendments made by the government on a number of articles of a draft system on trade in petroleum products in the presence of the Cabinet and minister of state for Shoura Affairs at its 35th ordinary session on Tuesday.

The decision came following comments made by some members on a report presented by the Committee of Economy and Energy on the draft system.

The committee agreed on the amended articles introduced by the government on the 16-point system, which primarily aims to regulate all aspects of commercial activities related to trade in petroleum products including sale, transport, storage, distribution, import and export.

Council members also listened to another report presented by the Committee of Economy and Energy on a unified system for consumer protection in the GCC countries.

Within its recommendations, the committee asked for inclusion of an item in the 37-item draft system, which gives the right for customers to return a commodity, its replacement, or refund during a specified period from the date of purchase if the commodity does not meet the required standards.

