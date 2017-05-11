Makkah governor inaugurates Cultural Forum convoy

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurated the convoy of the Makkah Cultural Forum with the participation of 100 land and sea vehicles representing 56 governmental and private entities from the provinces of the region.

The vehicle convoy will visit various areas of the Kingdom.

The convoy is among the final programs launched by the Makkah Cultural Forum in its first year. It aims to highlight the achievements of the Makkah region while promoting its cultural and social identity and community development.

“I thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his care and support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at serving the nation and its citizens,” said the governor in a press interview at the ceremony.

He said he expects work will contribute to development in the coming years, noting that creativity and innovation is only to be expected for the Saudi people.

“We will do everything we can to promote the great message of Islam, and we will prove to the whole world that Islam is applicable to all times and places,” he continued.

The ceremony began with a visual presentation about the convoy and the efforts of participating parties in preparation for its launch.

Brig. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Zakri, director of Jeddah Traffic and chairman of the executive committee of the Makkah Convoy, said the general secretariat of the forum has been working to achieve the aspirations and vision of the Makkah Cultural Forum since the announcement of its creation by the governor so as to serve as a key player in the development of Makkah.

The convoy will begin its sea route along the Jeddah Corniche, after which it will continue by land along King Abdulaziz Road and across several major road routes before returning to the ending point at King Abdullah Sports City.

