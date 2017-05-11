  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Consular office for Yemeni affairs opens in Jeddah

Consular office for Yemeni affairs opens in Jeddah

AISHA FAREED |
This February 28, 2015 file photo, Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi (R) talks with Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Said al-Jaber during a meeting in the southern port city of Aden. (Reuters)

JEDDAH: Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber announced that the embassy in Sanaa will open a consular affairs office in Jeddah to process visas for Yemenis.
King Salman approved the new office.
Al-Jaber told Arab News the office will help facilitate visa procedures for those who wish to visit Saudi Arabia or seek employment in the Kingdom.
“In case any Yemeni resident wants to invite a family member to the Kingdom, they can apply through our consular office,” Al-Jaber said.
He pointed out that the service offices accredited by the embassy in Sanaa and the consulate in Aden will receive the passports and documents and send them to the consular affairs office of the embassy in Jeddah.
Yemenis wishing to sort their visas to Saudi Arabia can now apply electronically.
“The Jeddah office does not receive applicants, as its work is done remotely and via the website instead of manually,” he said.
Al-Jaber pointed out that the king supports Yemenis in all fields and emphasizes the importance of providing services and facilitating procedures for all components of the Yemeni people without exception.
Al-Jaber said that the Saudi Embassy in Yemen and its consulate have completed preparations to receive the applications from Yemenis and to complete visa procedures without delay through the work teams at the embassy and consulate who will serve Yemenis and implement the directives of the Saudi leadership.

JEDDAH: Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber announced that the embassy in Sanaa will open a consular affairs office in Jeddah to process visas for Yemenis.
King Salman approved the new office.
Al-Jaber told Arab News the office will help facilitate visa procedures for those who wish to visit Saudi Arabia or seek employment in the Kingdom.
“In case any Yemeni resident wants to invite a family member to the Kingdom, they can apply through our consular office,” Al-Jaber said.
He pointed out that the service offices accredited by the embassy in Sanaa and the consulate in Aden will receive the passports and documents and send them to the consular affairs office of the embassy in Jeddah.
Yemenis wishing to sort their visas to Saudi Arabia can now apply electronically.
“The Jeddah office does not receive applicants, as its work is done remotely and via the website instead of manually,” he said.
Al-Jaber pointed out that the king supports Yemenis in all fields and emphasizes the importance of providing services and facilitating procedures for all components of the Yemeni people without exception.
Al-Jaber said that the Saudi Embassy in Yemen and its consulate have completed preparations to receive the applications from Yemenis and to complete visa procedures without delay through the work teams at the embassy and consulate who will serve Yemenis and implement the directives of the Saudi leadership.

Comments

Latest News
ITC signs SR3.5bn broadband agreement with CITC
2 views
Toffeln opens first Saudi shop in Riyadh
2 views
Visa hosts first Saudi Payment Forum in Riyadh
2 views
Leading watchmaking show debuts in Riyadh
1 views
Kudu opens 300th branch in the Kingdom
2 views
Mobily shares networking and HR expertise with university students
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR