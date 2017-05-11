Consular office for Yemeni affairs opens in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber announced that the embassy in Sanaa will open a consular affairs office in Jeddah to process visas for Yemenis.

King Salman approved the new office.

Al-Jaber told Arab News the office will help facilitate visa procedures for those who wish to visit Saudi Arabia or seek employment in the Kingdom.

“In case any Yemeni resident wants to invite a family member to the Kingdom, they can apply through our consular office,” Al-Jaber said.

He pointed out that the service offices accredited by the embassy in Sanaa and the consulate in Aden will receive the passports and documents and send them to the consular affairs office of the embassy in Jeddah.

Yemenis wishing to sort their visas to Saudi Arabia can now apply electronically.

“The Jeddah office does not receive applicants, as its work is done remotely and via the website instead of manually,” he said.

Al-Jaber pointed out that the king supports Yemenis in all fields and emphasizes the importance of providing services and facilitating procedures for all components of the Yemeni people without exception.

Al-Jaber said that the Saudi Embassy in Yemen and its consulate have completed preparations to receive the applications from Yemenis and to complete visa procedures without delay through the work teams at the embassy and consulate who will serve Yemenis and implement the directives of the Saudi leadership.