Mobily shares networking and HR expertise with university students

The University of Jeddah hosted an interactive meeting at its campus, where Mobily executives presented their networking and human resources expertise for the benefit of the university’s students.

The interaction between the university and Mobily was part of the company’s role in supporting the Kingdom’s education sector.

Ali Alshehri, executive manager access design at Mobily — western region, gave a presentation about the mobile network, its components and management mechanism, in addition to a brief about virtual operators.

Hani Ashi, executive manager human resources services at Mobily — western region, presented a brief about the company and its human resources structure. He also talked about the challenges facing HR and the skills of Mobily’s HR staff.

The university’s dean honored Alshehri and Ashi for their company’s initiative to enrich the students with their experiences.

Mobily has always undertaken such programs as part of its responsibility toward society, and the education sector specifically, to exchange knowledge and experience with different authorities and sectors.

The University of Jeddah hosted an interactive meeting at its campus, where Mobily executives presented their networking and human resources expertise for the benefit of the university’s students.

The interaction between the university and Mobily was part of the company’s role in supporting the Kingdom’s education sector.

Ali Alshehri, executive manager access design at Mobily — western region, gave a presentation about the mobile network, its components and management mechanism, in addition to a brief about virtual operators.

Hani Ashi, executive manager human resources services at Mobily — western region, presented a brief about the company and its human resources structure. He also talked about the challenges facing HR and the skills of Mobily’s HR staff.

The university’s dean honored Alshehri and Ashi for their company’s initiative to enrich the students with their experiences.

Mobily has always undertaken such programs as part of its responsibility toward society, and the education sector specifically, to exchange knowledge and experience with different authorities and sectors.