Kudu opens 300th branch in the Kingdom

Kudu has opened its 300th branch in the city of Shakra in Riyadh region.

Emad Al-Qurashi, chief marketing officer of Kudu, said: “The expansion of the company is proof of our customers’ confidence in us and the variety we offer in our menu. As a Saudi-born brand we are proud of what we have achieved so far and the mark we have left in the food market through the continued support and loyalty of our customers.”

He added: “As we celebrate our 300th location, the 5,000-plus employees that serve the 35 communities that we live and operate in want to thank you, our customers for your loyalty.”

The opening of the new branch marks the 29th anniversary of Kudu in the Kingdom. Founded in 1988, Kudu has changed the concept of traditional fast food by introducing healthy meals. The meals are cooked professionally in front of the customers, reaching over 35 million a year now. This has increased consumer confidence in the Kudu brand, and it has become one of the top destinations for distinctive taste and a variety of menu choices. Kudu also distinguishes itself from its competitors by offering fresh bread from its bakery produced in Saudi Arabia. With its extensive staff training and modern management systems, Kudu has consistently ensured high standards of quality, reliability and efficiency.

Kudu’s continuous commitment in implementing these standards has resulted in ISO 22000: 2005 certification these past 29 years.

Kudu Company for Food and Catering has established a chain of restaurants offering a wide variety of international cuisines. These include Al Khafeef, Ala Albaal, Can Café, and Abd El Wahab, in addition to Kudu.

