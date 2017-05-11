Leading watchmaking show debuts in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural edition of the celebrated Salon des Grandes Complications opened Monday in the presence of Heinrich Schellenberg, ambassador of Switzerland to Saudi Arabia. The first event of its kind in the Kingdom, the watchmaking salon will be open to the public until Thursday.

International watchmakers — both larger manufactures and smaller independent maisons — are showcasing new masterpieces and acclaimed icons at the exhibition. Collectors, connoisseurs and those with a penchant for the ultimate in mechanical innovations will have the opportunity to view and order luxury wristwatches that may not be seen elsewhere.

Exhibiting brands include Breitling, Bulgari, Chopard, Czapek & Cie, Fabergé, Girard-Perregaux, Greubel Forsey, Kerbedanz, L’Epée 1839, Lang & Heyne, Panerai, Rudis Sylva and Vacheron Constantin, Vianney Halter and Voutilainen.

Highlights include Breitling’s new Avenger Hurricane Military, a superlative-charged chronograph with black avant-garde case in Breitlight, issued in a 1,000-piece limited edition; Bulgari’s Ammiraglio del Tempo, a unique one-off piece which combines chiming watches with Haute Horlogerie and is the only wristwatch to combine a détente escapement and minute repeater; and Chopard’s L.U.C Time Traveler One, which simultaneously tracks the time in every zone, indicating the time anywhere in the world.

Greubel Forsey’s standout piece is the limited edition Balancier, with any exposed balance wheel at eight O’clock that bulges from the case. Kerbedanz is presenting its Maximus, featuring the largest tourbillon for a wristwatch in the world, with spectacular dimensions making it possible to see and understand the functioning of the tourbillon. L’Epée 1839 the Destination Moon, a quintessential torpedo-shaped rocket of childhood dreams, is built by the famous clockmaker and conceived by MB&F.

Salon des Grandes Complications is being held at Prince Sultan’s Grand Hall in A-Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh, and is running alongside the Jewellery Salon. Opening hours are 4-11 p.m.

The exhibition is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Saudi Arabia, Alfardan Jewellery, Abuissa International, Platinum Sands and Watch Anish.

