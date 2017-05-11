Toffeln opens first Saudi shop in Riyadh

Global footwear brand Toffeln, which is sold in over 50 countries around the world, has entered the Saudi market. Located at Riyadh Avenue Mall, shop No.128, ground floor, the brand is exclusively distributed by ALFOADIA Group Trading Branch, which is a leading national company in the fields of trading, garments manufacturing and general contracting.

Toffeln is one of the world’s leading experts in the design and manufacture of specialist footwear for professionals working in hygienic environments such as hospitals, kitchens, food manufacturing, dentistry and veterinary and site fields.

Their shoes are specifically designed to give robust, comfortable support to those who spend long hours standing at work, and to decrease the resultant level of pain felt in the feet, legs and back.

A number of special discounts are being offered for the opening.

Toffeln is a British brand known for the design and manufacture of ergonomic footwear for professional people to stay safe and super-comfortable.

Ergonomics is the applied science of designing products and equipment so they are most efficient and safe for people to use, mainly in the workplace to reduce tiredness and discomfort at work.

Toffeln footwear is designed for both men and women with a wide range of clogs and shoes available in a vast array of sizes and colors, trusted by countless nurses, doctors and catering professionals worldwide.

