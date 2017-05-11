  • Search form

  8 dead, 20 injured after moderate quake in far western China: Xinhua

8 dead, 20 injured after moderate quake in far western China: Xinhua

People wearing face masks walk past cars clogged with heavy traffic on a road as Beijing is hit by polluted air and sandstorm, in this May 4, 2017 photo. (AP)

BEIJING: An earthquake rocked China’s western Xinjiang region on Thursday, killing eight people and injuring another 20, state media reported.
The shallow 5.4-magnitude quake struck at 5:58 am (2158 GMT Wednesday) 213 kilometers (133 miles) south-southwest of the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, the US Geological Survey said.
Xinhua news agency said eight people had been confirmed dead and 11 others were injured. An unspecified number were sent to hospital.
The People’s Daily posted a photo on Twitter of a building in complete ruins. Other photos, all from the official earthquake monitoring center, show ceiling panels on the ground in one building and products on the ground in a store.
The remote and sparsely populated area is close to the border with Tajikistan.
China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially its mountainous western and southwestern regions.
In February 2003 a powerful 6.8-magnitude quake killed 268 people in Xinjiang and caused significant damage.

