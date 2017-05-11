Wall collapse kills 24 at Indian wedding: police

  • Search form

This April 22, 2015 file photo shows, a members of National Disaster Response Force carries an injured child, found under the debris of a residential building, to an ambulance, in New Delhi, India. (AP)

NEW DELHI: Police say at least 24 people were killed when a wall of a building collapsed during a wedding in western India.
Press Trust of India quoted police officer Anil Tank as saying another 28 people were injured in the collapse Wednesday night in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan state.
The region is nearly 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of New Delhi.
Other details were not immediately available.
Building collapses are common in India, where high demand for housing and lax regulations have encouraged some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors.
In 2013, a building being constructed illegally in Mumbai collapsed, killing 74 people in the country’s worst building collapse in decades.

