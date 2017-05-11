Hockey gear-clad Putin gives bizarre interview on Comey firing

  • Search form

Arab News |
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts after a gala match of the hockey teams of the Night League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2017. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to CBS News’ Elizabeth Palmer in Sochi Wednesday, just moments before he hit the rink for an ice hockey match.
In the short interview, during which a translator was present, the president spoke about US President Donald Trump’s surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey earlier this week after Palmer asked what effect the move would have on US-Russia ties.
“We have nothing to do with that,” Putin offered, despite not having been asked whether Russia played a role in the incident. Putin added: “Your question looks very funny for me. Don’t be angry with me.”

“There will be no effect,” Putin said, adding that Trump was acting “in accordance with his law, the Constitution.”
Then, the Russian leader suggested the veteran reporter join the hockey game.
“You see, I am going to play hockey with the hockey fans,” he said. “And I invite you to do the same.”
The match was part of a gala and involved Russian officials, oligarchs and various sporting greats.
When he was fired Tuesday, Comey was in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had ties to Russia’s election meddling.

