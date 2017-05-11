  • Search form

Top celeb social media gaffes as US rapper ridiculed for Instagram ‘fail’

From Bow Wow to Ivanka Trump, celebrities’ social media feeds are scrutinized. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)

DUBAI: US rapper Bow Wow is being taunted online for appearing to lie about taking a private jet but he’s not the only star to have made cringe-worthy social media gaffes in the past.
From accidental posts to copy-paste mishaps, here are some celebrities who may want to delete their tweets after being ridiculed online.
Bow Wow
The rapper posted a photo of a private jet to Instagram earlier this week, implying he had chartered the aircraft from Georgia to New York while on a promotion tour for his upcoming TV show, “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

However, the star seemed to have been caught out by an eagle-eyed flight passenger who claims to have seen Bow Wow traveling on a commercial plane.
“So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on Instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to BY today’ smh,” the user wrote. The rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, responded by claiming the picture of him on a commercial plane was old.
However, that didn’t stop social media users kicking of the #BowWowChallenge to poke fun at the musician.
Ivanka Trump
In November 2016, the now first daughter tweeted out a picture of her son Theodore wishing him a happy birthday – he was only eight-months-old.

Scott Disick
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star in May 2016 failed to delete instructions for one of his sponsored Instagram posts.
“Here you go, at 4 p.m. EST, write the below,” the now deleted caption stated. “Caption: Keeping Up with the summer workout routine with my morning @Booteauk protein shake!“
Rita Ora

In 2014, the singer took to Twitter saying she would release a new song if her tweet got 100,000 retweets. When the bid failed, she deleted the post and claimed she had been hacked, saying “by the way my Twitter got hacked somebody is threatening to release new music I’ve worked really hard on… Nothing comes out until I’m ready.”

