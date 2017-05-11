Mariners whip Phillies 11-6, Rockies shut out Cubs 3-0

PHILADELPHIA: Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team while Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered as the Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 Wednesday.

Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honored with a video tribute that highlighted his career with the Phillies. The former All-Star catcher was 3 for 30 this season before clearing the bases with a liner off the left-field wall in the seventh against Joaquin Benoit (0-2).

Rockies 3 Cubs 0: In Denver, German Marquez (1-2) allowed three hits over eight innings, struck out eight and got his first major league hit with a two-run single in the seventh off Kyle Hendricks (2-2) .

Marquez had a no-hit bid until Kris Bryant’s double leading off the seventh inning.

Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 14th save in as many chances after Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth that was set up by shortstop Javier Baez’s error.

Giants 6 Mets 5: In New York, Hunter Pence hit a tying single and Christian Arroyo had a three-run double against Jeurys Familia (1-1) in a four-run ninth as San Francisco, a major league-worst 12-23, took advantage of third baseman Wilmer Flores’ error to stop a five-game losing streak.

Flores nearly tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a two-run double off the top of the left-center fence for his third hit. Derek Law, subbing for injured closer Mark Melancon, retired Kevin Plawecki on a dribbler in front of home plate for his second save.

Astros 4 Braves 2: In Houston, Carlos Correa had two doubles and two RBIs for Houston, off to its best 34-game start at 23-11. Correa’s fifth-inning double off Jaime Garcia (1-2) drove in two runs for a 3-2 lead.

Joe Musgrove (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Athletics 3 Angels 1: In Oakland, Andrew Triggs (5-2) walked his first three batters on 14 pitches and allowed Jefry Marte to hit into an RBI forceout but lasted six innings and didn’t allow another run. Liam Hendriks, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla finished the four-hitter, with Casilla striking out his first two batters in a one-hit ninth for his sixth save.

Jesse Chavez (2-5) allowed two runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings in the first start against his former club.

Chad Pinder homered for Oakland.

Nationals 7 Orioles 6: In Washington, Matt Wieters hit a winning, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning against his former team, ending Baltimore’s six-game winning streak.

Washington trailed 6-2 in the seventh before coming back and was still down by two in the ninth.

Jayson Werth led off the ninth with a homer and Bryce Harper doubled. With one out, an intentional walk and a single loaded the bases for Wieters, who hit a liner to right. Wieters signed with Washington in February following an eight-year run with Baltimore.

Blue Jays 8 Indians 7: In Toronto, Ryan Goins singled home the winning run off Cody Allen (0-1) in the ninth, capping Toronto’s comeback from a 7-3, third-inning deficit.

Jose Bautista hit a three-run home run and Ezequiel Carrera added a tying, two-run drive for the Blue Jays, who won consecutive series for the first time this season.

Rays 12 Royals 1: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Chris Archer (3-1) allowed five hits in eight shutout innings to win for the first time in five starts since April 14 and help Tampa Bay stop a three-game losing streak.

Logan Morrison, Rickie Weeks Jr. and Colby Rasmus homered for the Rays; Rasmus had a grand slam off Peter Moylan in the eighth.

Jason Hammel (1-4) gave up seven runs — six earned — and 13 hits in seven innings.

