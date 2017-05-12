UK reality show ‘Big Brother’ gets political with ‘culture clash’

  • Search form

The 18th series of Big Brother, which was first aired in 2000, begins in June. (Photo courtesy: Channel 5)

DUBAI: UK reality show “Big Brother” has revealed the theme for its latest series, saying it will be a “culture clash of modern Britain.”
The show sees “housemates” shack up in the Big Brother household with no access to the outside world as cameras film their every move.
The show’s logo, an eye, has been redesigned for the latest series and is now formed of a mutli-colored union jack featuring a random collage of imagery, including secutiry cameras, a polling station and a sign saying “we are all immigrants.”
Channel 5, the cable network on which the series is aired, said: “This summer, Big Brother presents a must-watch culture clash of modern Britain.
“At a time of political upheaval and tough questions about unity in the UK, Big Brother brings you an alternative look at Britain.”
The statement added that the series would offer up a “summer of contrasts, conflicts and collaboration... and more fireworks than you could imagine, as a selection of people, from a range of backgrounds, come together in the ultimate social experiment.
“The United Kingdom of Big Brother... and everyone is welcome.”
The 18th series of Big Brother, which was first aired in 2000, begins in June.

