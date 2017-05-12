Watch: UAE street cleaner praised online for helping elderly lady

  • Search form

A video of the kind act was posted to Instagram. (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

DUBAI: A video clip of a street cleaner in the UAE helping an elderly lady cross the road is making the rounds on social media.
A video of the kind act was posted to social media and, according to the caption, it took place in the city of Sharjah’s Kalba area.

The footage has garnered positive responses online, with many trying to identify the man in order to reward him.
He deserves to be "honored," one person said.


"If you know anything about this man, please contact the Abu Dhabi news service," another wrote.

