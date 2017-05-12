Watch: UAE street cleaner praised online for helping elderly lady

DUBAI: A video clip of a street cleaner in the UAE helping an elderly lady cross the road is making the rounds on social media.

A video of the kind act was posted to social media and, according to the caption, it took place in the city of Sharjah’s Kalba area.



. فيديو متداول : عامل نظافة يساعد امرأة مسنة في قطع الطريق في مدينة كلباء، الشارقة جزاك الله خير الجزاء وخير الثواب وأحسن الله إليك ولوالديك . الاتحاد A post shared by الرمس نت (@alramsnet) on May 9, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

@MAYHZK_REE755 هاذا الذي يستحق التكريم والصدقه — نجم سهيل (@99vibSohail) May 9, 2017

عامل نظافة يساعد إمراة مسنة في عبور الشارع .. #اخلاق #respect اللي يعرف اي شي عن هالعامل يتواصل مع شبكة ابوظبي الاخبارية 0552140744 pic.twitter.com/PeNxrUcVRv — فرح سالم 11 (@Fara7Salem) May 10, 2017

The footage has garnered positive responses online, with many trying to identify the man in order to reward him.He deserves to be "honored," one person said."If you know anything about this man, please contact the Abu Dhabi news service," another wrote.