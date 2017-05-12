Watch: Giant mystery sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach

DUBAI: A 15-meter unidentified sea creature washed up on a remote beach in Indonesia this week, causing a stir among locals who flocked to the scene.

The creature was found on Tuesday night on the northern shoreline of Seram Island in the province of Maluku, the Jakarta Globe reported.

According to the Daily Mail on Friday, the rotting carcass was discovered by local resident Asrul Tuanakota who initially thought the creature was a stranded boat.

Local residents have traveled to Hulung Beach to see the animal for themselves.

Some speculate that the creature may be a giant squid or that the floating mass could be the remains of a whale.

The Jakarta Post reports that local residents have asked government authorities to remove the remains.