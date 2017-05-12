  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Short-handed Spurs humble Houston to advance

Sports

Short-handed Spurs humble Houston to advance

AFP |
Dejounte Murray (5) of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against James Harden (13) and Lou Williams (12) of the Houston Rockets during Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Thursday night.(AFP)
LOS ANGELES: The San Antonio Spurs humiliated the Houston Rockets Thursday with a 114-75 game six closeout win that brought James Harden’s MVP-worthy season to a startling halt.
LaMarcus Aldridge paced the offense by scoring 34 points for the short-handed Spurs, who routed the Rockets despite the absence of top scorer Kawhi Leonard and star guard Tony Parker.
“Everybody picked it up. It wasn’t one guy scoring 40 points,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “They played well at the offensive end with a lot of sense and defensively it was one of our best nights.”
San Antonio won the second-round series in six games and punched their ticket to the Western Conference playoff finals against the Golden State Warriors, which kicks off on Sunday.
Harden’s baffling performance in front of a Houston crowd of 18,050 at the Toyota Center arena was almost as big a stunner as the Spurs’ winning a NBA playoff elimination contest by a whopping 39 points. The Rockets 75 points was second-lowest in a game during the Harden era.
And the Spurs didn’t need Parker (torn left quadriceps) or Leonard (sore left ankle) to do it.
Jonathon Simmons added 18 points in place of Leonard, while Patty Mills chipped in 14 points and seven assists.
Pau Gasol tallied 10 points with 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which trailed 5-4 in the first quarter before coasting to the win.
San Antonio shot 53 percent from the field, compiled a 60-37 rebounding advantage and limited Houston to 28 percent shooting.
“They feel as bad as I do. It is going to hurt and linger,” said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.
Harden was a non-factor Thursday after finishing second in scoring during the season at 29.1 points per game. He did not attempt a shot until the 6:19 mark of the second quarter.
Harden accepted some of the blame for the loss.
“I just didn’t have rhythm,” Harden said. “I was making passes and we didn’t knock down shots.
“It falls on my shoulders. It is tough, especially the way we lost at home.”
By halftime Harden had as many points as turnovers (five each), and just two field-goal attempts at the intermission.
Harden finished with 10 points on two-of-11 shooting with seven assists and six turnovers. Trevor Ariza paced Houston with 20 points, and Clint Capela had 15 points and 12 boards.
Asked if Harden was injured, D’Antoni said, “He’s been battling that cold, but nothing I know of. I don’t want to litigate what just happened.”
Leonard hopes to return to action Sunday for game one of the NBA semifinal series.
The Rockets had been 3-0 against San Antonio in postseason series, winning in the first round in 1980, the conference semifinals in 1981, and the conference finals in 1995.
The other NBA semifinal features the Cleveland Cavaliers against either the Boston Celtics or the Washington Wizards.
The Celtics lead their second round series 3-2 and can close it out with a win Friday in Washington.
LOS ANGELES: The San Antonio Spurs humiliated the Houston Rockets Thursday with a 114-75 game six closeout win that brought James Harden’s MVP-worthy season to a startling halt.
LaMarcus Aldridge paced the offense by scoring 34 points for the short-handed Spurs, who routed the Rockets despite the absence of top scorer Kawhi Leonard and star guard Tony Parker.
“Everybody picked it up. It wasn’t one guy scoring 40 points,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “They played well at the offensive end with a lot of sense and defensively it was one of our best nights.”
San Antonio won the second-round series in six games and punched their ticket to the Western Conference playoff finals against the Golden State Warriors, which kicks off on Sunday.
Harden’s baffling performance in front of a Houston crowd of 18,050 at the Toyota Center arena was almost as big a stunner as the Spurs’ winning a NBA playoff elimination contest by a whopping 39 points. The Rockets 75 points was second-lowest in a game during the Harden era.
And the Spurs didn’t need Parker (torn left quadriceps) or Leonard (sore left ankle) to do it.
Jonathon Simmons added 18 points in place of Leonard, while Patty Mills chipped in 14 points and seven assists.
Pau Gasol tallied 10 points with 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which trailed 5-4 in the first quarter before coasting to the win.
San Antonio shot 53 percent from the field, compiled a 60-37 rebounding advantage and limited Houston to 28 percent shooting.
“They feel as bad as I do. It is going to hurt and linger,” said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.
Harden was a non-factor Thursday after finishing second in scoring during the season at 29.1 points per game. He did not attempt a shot until the 6:19 mark of the second quarter.
Harden accepted some of the blame for the loss.
“I just didn’t have rhythm,” Harden said. “I was making passes and we didn’t knock down shots.
“It falls on my shoulders. It is tough, especially the way we lost at home.”
By halftime Harden had as many points as turnovers (five each), and just two field-goal attempts at the intermission.
Harden finished with 10 points on two-of-11 shooting with seven assists and six turnovers. Trevor Ariza paced Houston with 20 points, and Clint Capela had 15 points and 12 boards.
Asked if Harden was injured, D’Antoni said, “He’s been battling that cold, but nothing I know of. I don’t want to litigate what just happened.”
Leonard hopes to return to action Sunday for game one of the NBA semifinal series.
The Rockets had been 3-0 against San Antonio in postseason series, winning in the first round in 1980, the conference semifinals in 1981, and the conference finals in 1995.
The other NBA semifinal features the Cleveland Cavaliers against either the Boston Celtics or the Washington Wizards.
The Celtics lead their second round series 3-2 and can close it out with a win Friday in Washington.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Murray bows out as Nadal, Djokovic march on in Madrid

MADRID: World No.1 Andy Murray’s slump in form continued as he crashed out of the Madrid Masters...

Short-handed Spurs humble Houston to advance

LOS ANGELES: The San Antonio Spurs humiliated the Houston Rockets Thursday with a 114-75 game six...

McGirt, Hughes tied for lead at Players Championship
Man Utd, Ajax squeeze into Europa League final
Murray bows out as Nadal, Djokovic march on in Madrid
Short-handed Spurs humble Houston to advance
Ali century anchors cautious Pakistan to 376
Canada rallies to beat France at worlds; Russia tops Denmark
Latest News
“Ransomware” cyberattack cripples hospitals across England
3 views
Kuwaiti finds millions in his bank account
121 views
Al-Qaeda eyes support through AK-47 contest
131 views
Trump warns ousted FBI chief not to leak to media, threatens ‘tapes’
308 views
Erdogan sees "new beginning" in Turkish-U.S. ties despite Kurdish arms move
69 views
McGirt, Hughes tied for lead at Players Championship
15 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR