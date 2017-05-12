  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pakistan blast kills at least 25, wounds dozens more: officials

World

Pakistan blast kills at least 25, wounds dozens more: officials

AFP |
A “huge” explosion in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province that apparently targeted a top senator’s convoy killed at least 17 people and wounded many others, officials told AFP. (AFP)

PAKISTAN: A “huge” explosion in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province that apparently targeted a top senator’s convoy killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 30 others, officials told AFP Friday.
The blast in Mastung district, roughly an hour east of provincial capital Quetta, struck a vehicle carrying the deputy chairman of Pakistan’s upper house Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, he told reporters.
“I am alive, Allah has saved my life, it was a sudden blast, broken pieces of the windscreen hit me, I am injured but safe. The driver and other people sitting next to me were badly injured,” Haideri said on private TV channel SAMAA.
Survivors, several covered in blood, were picking up body parts that lay scattered in the road among vehicles twisted by the blast.
Paramilitary troops and a bomb disposal squad were deployed outside a nearby madrassa where the convoy had been headed for a graduation ceremony.
Pakistani, Afghan, Chinese and Bangladeshi flags — the nationalities of students at the seminary — were on display ahead of the ceremony.
“The death toll has reached 17 and more than 30 people have been injured,” said Dr. Daad Muhammad, a hospital administrator.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
“It is not yet clear whether it was a planted bomb or a suicide attack,” said police official Safar Khan added.
Haideri is a top official of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), one of the country’s most powerful religious political parties.
JUI-F has been targeted by the Pakistani Taliban in the past — even though the party leaders have acted as negotiators between the militants and Pakistan government on several occasions.
Pakistan has been battling Islamist and nationalist insurgencies in mineral-rich Balochistan since 2004, with hundreds of soldiers and militants killed in the fighting.
Bordering Iran and Afghanistan, it is the largest of Pakistan’s four provinces, but its roughly seven million inhabitants have long complained they do not receive a fair share of its gas and mineral wealth.
A greater push toward peace and development by Pakistani authorities has reduced the violence considerably in recent years.
The push includes starting work on a massive Chinese infrastructure project — the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — which gives Beijing a route to the Arabian Sea through Balochistan’s deep sea port of Gwadar.

Related Articles

PAKISTAN: A “huge” explosion in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province that apparently targeted a top senator’s convoy killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 30 others, officials told AFP Friday.
The blast in Mastung district, roughly an hour east of provincial capital Quetta, struck a vehicle carrying the deputy chairman of Pakistan’s upper house Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, he told reporters.
“I am alive, Allah has saved my life, it was a sudden blast, broken pieces of the windscreen hit me, I am injured but safe. The driver and other people sitting next to me were badly injured,” Haideri said on private TV channel SAMAA.
Survivors, several covered in blood, were picking up body parts that lay scattered in the road among vehicles twisted by the blast.
Paramilitary troops and a bomb disposal squad were deployed outside a nearby madrassa where the convoy had been headed for a graduation ceremony.
Pakistani, Afghan, Chinese and Bangladeshi flags — the nationalities of students at the seminary — were on display ahead of the ceremony.
“The death toll has reached 17 and more than 30 people have been injured,” said Dr. Daad Muhammad, a hospital administrator.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
“It is not yet clear whether it was a planted bomb or a suicide attack,” said police official Safar Khan added.
Haideri is a top official of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), one of the country’s most powerful religious political parties.
JUI-F has been targeted by the Pakistani Taliban in the past — even though the party leaders have acted as negotiators between the militants and Pakistan government on several occasions.
Pakistan has been battling Islamist and nationalist insurgencies in mineral-rich Balochistan since 2004, with hundreds of soldiers and militants killed in the fighting.
Bordering Iran and Afghanistan, it is the largest of Pakistan’s four provinces, but its roughly seven million inhabitants have long complained they do not receive a fair share of its gas and mineral wealth.
A greater push toward peace and development by Pakistani authorities has reduced the violence considerably in recent years.
The push includes starting work on a massive Chinese infrastructure project — the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — which gives Beijing a route to the Arabian Sea through Balochistan’s deep sea port of Gwadar.

Tags: Pakistan Balochistan explosion

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pakistan blast kills at least 25, wounds dozens more: officials

PAKISTAN: A “huge” explosion in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province that...

UK defense secretary: Saudi Arabia ‘entitled to defend itself’ against Houthis

British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon has said that Saudi Arabia is simply “defending itself...

Pakistan blast kills at least 25, wounds dozens more: officials
UK defense secretary: Saudi Arabia ‘entitled to defend itself’ against Houthis
‘Muslim’ men hauled off Turkey-UK flight in ‘embarrassing’ security scare
Trump: I was going to fire that ‘showboat’ no matter what
Europe must turn back migrants on smugglers’ boats: Belgian minister
Libyan coast guard turns back nearly 500 migrants after altercation with NGO ship
Latest News
Pakistan blast kills at least 25, wounds dozens more: officials
17 views
Flame it on the sunshine: Thai solar chicken a hot hit
10 views
UK defense secretary: Saudi Arabia ‘entitled to defend itself’ against Houthis
57 views
‘Muslim’ men hauled off Turkey-UK flight in ‘embarrassing’ security scare
317 views
Short-handed Spurs humble Houston to advance
31 views
Ali century anchors cautious Pakistan to 376
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR