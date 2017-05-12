Murray bows out as Nadal, Djokovic march on in Madrid

MADRID: World No.1 Andy Murray’s slump in form continued as he crashed out of the Madrid Masters third round 6-3, 6-3 to lucky loser Borna Coric on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal extended his flawless record on clay this season to 12-0 with a 6-3, 6-1 destruction of Nick Kyrgios.

Novak Djokovic moved into the semifinals of the Madrid Masters on Friday without hitting a ball as Kei Nishikori withdrew citing the recurrence of a wrist injury, tournament organizers said.

The Japanese world No. 8 missed the Barcelona Open late last month due to the injury.

Nishikori is now also a major doubt for the Rome Masters next week with 10 days to go until the start of the French Open.

Djokovic will either renew his rivalry with Rafael Nadal or face Belgium’s David Goffin in the last four on Saturday.

Coric was only handed a late reprieve to enter the draw in Madrid after losing in qualifying to Mikhail Kukushkin.

“After one match of the quallies where I lost and I was booking my flight back to home,” said Coric.

“I couldn’t imagine this when I woke up this morning, I always believed but I wasn’t sure how I was going to play.

“In the end I played as I had dreamed.”

However, Murray cut a frustrated figure as he was swept aside by the 20-year-old Croatian for the second time in the pair’s four meetings.

“I didn’t help myself find a way into the match to start playing better,” said Murray.

“I definitely think I need to be concerned about today.

“It’s not always the worst thing losing a match, but it’s sometimes the manner of how you lose the match is what can be concerning or disappointing.”

Coric broke the fragile Murray serve three times in the first set under the roof at the Manolo Santana center court due to rain in the Spanish capital.

And one poor service game from the Wimbledon champion cost him dear in the second as Coric served out for the match to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Dominic Thiem.

Nadal had no such troubles as he dominated Kyrgios to beat the Australian in just over an hour.

“I played really well tonight. Right from the start I made very few errors,” said the Spaniard.

“To win 6-3, 6-1 against an opponent as good as Nick, isn’t normal.”

The 14-time Grand Slam champion had a slice of fortune as a let cord and a Kyrgios double fault handed him the two breaks he needed to take the first set.

However, Kyrgios showed little resistance after being broken once more in the first game of the second set as he was whistled from at the end by Spanish fans unhappy at only seeing Nadal on court for 73 minutes.

And he admitted to having a defeatist attitude from the start.

“I wasn’t expecting to beat him at all tonight, to be honest,” said Kyrgios.

Nadal faces David Goffin in the quarterfinals after the Belgian beat world No. 6 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-2.

World No. 8 Kei Nishikori had swept aside David Ferrer 6-4, 6-3.

However, Nishikori has only won two of their previous 13 meetings.

Thiem saved five match points to edge out Grigor Dimitrov a thrilling third set tie-break 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9).

Twenty-year-old German Alexander Zverev continued his fine form with a 6-4, 6-4 win over 11th seed Tomas Berdych to set up a quarterfinal against Pablo Cuevas, who beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 0-6, 6-1.

In the women’s Madrid Open, third seed Simona Halep remains on course to defend her title as she thrashed American Coco Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-1.

Halep faces Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in Friday’s semifinals after the world No. 22 saw off Kiki Bertens 6-3, 6-3.

Svetlana Kuznetsova ended Eugenie Bouchard’s impressive run to the quarters in convincing fashion 6-4, 6-0.

The Russian will meet Kristina Mladenovic in the last four as she beat Sorana Cristea 6-4, 6-4

