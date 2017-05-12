  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Brexit means changing N.Ireland peace deal: Blair

World

Brexit means changing N.Ireland peace deal: Blair

AFP |
Britain's former Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during the European People's Party (EPP) group bureau meeting at the Druids Glen Hotel in Wicklow, eastern Ireland on Friday. (AFP)
NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Friday that the landmark 1998 peace agreement for Northern Ireland — which he helped to negotiate — would have to be changed because of Brexit.
“The Good Friday or Belfast Agreement was formulated on the assumption that both countries were part of the EU,” he said at a meeting of the European People’s Party in County Wicklow, south of Dublin.
“This was not only for economic but also for political reasons, to take account particularly of nationalist aspirations,” he said.
“Some of the language will therefore require amendment because of Brexit,” he added.
He said this should be achievable with a “minimum of difficulty” if there was a willingness to do so on all sides.
Blair was one of the architects of the agreement, which ended three decades of bloody conflict that claimed more than 3,500 lives.
He said it was important that both Britain and the EU formed a consensus on avoiding a “hard” border but that “some disruption is inevitable and indeed is already happening.”
“If the UK and the Republic were able to agree a way forward on the border, then we would have the best chance of limiting the damage. It is in the interests of us all, including our European partners, for this to happen,” he said.
But Manfred Weber, a German MEP who leads the European People’s Party, warned at the conference that despite the rhetoric from London “this cannot be a win-win situation.”
“From our point of view we see no chance for a win-win situation — this will create damage. I hate to say this but this is the reality,” he said.
“We have tried to do this with a constructive approach but in the end this is a mistake, it is a mistake to go out of the European Union and that is what the British people will experience in the next years,” he added.
NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Friday that the landmark 1998 peace agreement for Northern Ireland — which he helped to negotiate — would have to be changed because of Brexit.
“The Good Friday or Belfast Agreement was formulated on the assumption that both countries were part of the EU,” he said at a meeting of the European People’s Party in County Wicklow, south of Dublin.
“This was not only for economic but also for political reasons, to take account particularly of nationalist aspirations,” he said.
“Some of the language will therefore require amendment because of Brexit,” he added.
He said this should be achievable with a “minimum of difficulty” if there was a willingness to do so on all sides.
Blair was one of the architects of the agreement, which ended three decades of bloody conflict that claimed more than 3,500 lives.
He said it was important that both Britain and the EU formed a consensus on avoiding a “hard” border but that “some disruption is inevitable and indeed is already happening.”
“If the UK and the Republic were able to agree a way forward on the border, then we would have the best chance of limiting the damage. It is in the interests of us all, including our European partners, for this to happen,” he said.
But Manfred Weber, a German MEP who leads the European People’s Party, warned at the conference that despite the rhetoric from London “this cannot be a win-win situation.”
“From our point of view we see no chance for a win-win situation — this will create damage. I hate to say this but this is the reality,” he said.
“We have tried to do this with a constructive approach but in the end this is a mistake, it is a mistake to go out of the European Union and that is what the British people will experience in the next years,” he added.

Comments

MORE FROM World

France’s Macron angers ally with Parliament picks

PARIS: Tensions over French President-elect Emmanuel Macron’s bid to redraw France’s political map...

Brexit means changing N.Ireland peace deal: Blair

NEWTOWNMOUNTKENNEDY: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Friday that the landmark 1998...

France’s Macron angers ally with Parliament picks
Brexit means changing N.Ireland peace deal: Blair
Al-Qaeda member who flipped and helped US gets time served
To ease fears, US Muslim schools reach out to neighbors
Four-nation drills postponed after craft runs aground on Guam
EU, US to discuss possible airline laptop ban
Latest News
France’s Macron angers ally with Parliament picks
Brexit means changing N.Ireland peace deal: Blair
Al-Qaeda member who flipped and helped US gets time served
To ease fears, US Muslim schools reach out to neighbors
3 views
Four-nation drills postponed after craft runs aground on Guam
2 views
EU, US to discuss possible airline laptop ban
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR