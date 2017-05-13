  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 1 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Metro 54% complete, on schedule

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh, speaks about the Riyadh Metro project at the second meeting of the commission in Riyadh on Thursday.
RIYADH: The Riyadh Metro project is 54 percent complete and on schedule, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh, said Thursday following the second meeting of the commission at its headquarters in the capital.
The metro network will constitute the backbone of the public transport system in Riyadh. It will comprise six lines at a total length of 176km, plus 85 stations.
It will connect King Khalid International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District, main universities, downtown and the public transport center.
The meeting reviewed the results of a population satisfaction survey on the quality of life in Riyadh to monitor residents’ concerns on a wide range of services and urban and development issues, said Ibrahim Al-Sultan, chairman of the Center for Projects and Planning in Riyadh.
It was conducted to reveal and understand the attitudes and future needs of the population, he added.
The study revealed that 76 percent of respondents consider life in Riyadh “better than five years ago,” and are very satisfied with their lives; 88 percent are confident in their future and expect the best in the next five years; and 98 percent feel safe in public places and on the roads.
The survey showed that population satisfaction has increased on issues such as improving public transport, parks and recreational facilities.
The meeting discussed the outcomes of the comprehensive plan to achieve Riyadh Smart City, which aims to expand the use of technical solutions to systems in various aspects of the city.
It reviewed progress in implementing the Traffic Signal Management and Control Project in Riyadh, which includes implementation of the latest intelligent transport systems and programming of traffic signals to increase road network efficiency and improve traffic flow.
Contracts were given to implement a project to reduce groundwater levels in the neighborhoods of Laban, Tuwaiq and Darul Beidha, as well as in Mansouriya district.
RIYADH: The Riyadh Metro project is 54 percent complete and on schedule, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh, said Thursday following the second meeting of the commission at its headquarters in the capital.
The metro network will constitute the backbone of the public transport system in Riyadh. It will comprise six lines at a total length of 176km, plus 85 stations.
It will connect King Khalid International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District, main universities, downtown and the public transport center.
The meeting reviewed the results of a population satisfaction survey on the quality of life in Riyadh to monitor residents’ concerns on a wide range of services and urban and development issues, said Ibrahim Al-Sultan, chairman of the Center for Projects and Planning in Riyadh.
It was conducted to reveal and understand the attitudes and future needs of the population, he added.
The study revealed that 76 percent of respondents consider life in Riyadh “better than five years ago,” and are very satisfied with their lives; 88 percent are confident in their future and expect the best in the next five years; and 98 percent feel safe in public places and on the roads.
The survey showed that population satisfaction has increased on issues such as improving public transport, parks and recreational facilities.
The meeting discussed the outcomes of the comprehensive plan to achieve Riyadh Smart City, which aims to expand the use of technical solutions to systems in various aspects of the city.
It reviewed progress in implementing the Traffic Signal Management and Control Project in Riyadh, which includes implementation of the latest intelligent transport systems and programming of traffic signals to increase road network efficiency and improve traffic flow.
Contracts were given to implement a project to reduce groundwater levels in the neighborhoods of Laban, Tuwaiq and Darul Beidha, as well as in Mansouriya district.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Victory against terror must be global, says Saudi UN envoy

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative at the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said the...

Unprecedented growth in Saudi tourism sector: SCTH

RIYADH: The Saudi tourism and national heritage sector is witnessing unprecedented growth thanks to...

Victory against terror must be global, says Saudi UN envoy
Unprecedented growth in Saudi tourism sector: SCTH
Riyadh Metro 54% complete, on schedule
OIC urges more global aid to hunger-stricken Somalia
Envoy donates $10 million for relief operations in Somalia
Saudi child, Pakistani expat killed in terror act in eastern Saudi Arabia
Latest News
Victory against terror must be global, says Saudi UN envoy
Unprecedented growth in Saudi tourism sector: SCTH
Riyadh Metro 54% complete, on schedule
OIC urges more global aid to hunger-stricken Somalia
Envoy donates $10 million for relief operations in Somalia
US-backed Syrian forces expect Raqqa assault soon
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR