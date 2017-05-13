  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Six Indian climbers make first Everest summit of season

World

Six Indian climbers make first Everest summit of season

Agence France Presse |
Trekkers walk in front of the Mount Everest range at Tengboche some 300 kilometers northeast of Katmandu on May 5, 2017. (AFP / PRAKASH MATHEMA)
KATMANDU: Six Indian climbers reached the top of Mount Everest on Saturday, the first group to summit the world’s highest peak this season.
The team reached the peak from the northern Tibet side of the mountain on Saturday morning, with the first climber summiting at 8:20 a.m. (0020 GMT) and the rest of the group following shortly after.
“Six members from our team reached the summit this morning, the first of the season,” Satish Kumar from Transcend Adventures, the operators organizing the climb, told AFP.
The busy spring climbing season on Everest runs from late April to May when a narrow window of good weather opens allowing climbers to reach the top of the world.
But so far high winds, fresh snowfall and unusually cold temperatures have forced most teams to delay their summit attempts.
Nearly 750 climbers are waiting to ascend the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak from the Nepal side, and another 300 on the Tibet side.
On the busier south side, a team of highly skilled rope fixers are still waiting for a period of good weather to lay the ropes to the summit.
A group of Sherpa guides fixed ropes to the peak on the north side on Thursday, paving the way for the first summit of the season.
The season has already been hit by two deaths — experienced Swiss climber Ueli Steck who died in late April while on an acclimatization climb and 85-year-old Min Bahadur Sherchan who died while attempting to reclaim his title as the world’s oldest person to summit Everest.
Last year five people lost their lives on the world’s highest peak, while 443 successfully summited from the Nepal side and another 197 made it to the top from the north side in Tibet.
KATMANDU: Six Indian climbers reached the top of Mount Everest on Saturday, the first group to summit the world’s highest peak this season.
The team reached the peak from the northern Tibet side of the mountain on Saturday morning, with the first climber summiting at 8:20 a.m. (0020 GMT) and the rest of the group following shortly after.
“Six members from our team reached the summit this morning, the first of the season,” Satish Kumar from Transcend Adventures, the operators organizing the climb, told AFP.
The busy spring climbing season on Everest runs from late April to May when a narrow window of good weather opens allowing climbers to reach the top of the world.
But so far high winds, fresh snowfall and unusually cold temperatures have forced most teams to delay their summit attempts.
Nearly 750 climbers are waiting to ascend the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak from the Nepal side, and another 300 on the Tibet side.
On the busier south side, a team of highly skilled rope fixers are still waiting for a period of good weather to lay the ropes to the summit.
A group of Sherpa guides fixed ropes to the peak on the north side on Thursday, paving the way for the first summit of the season.
The season has already been hit by two deaths — experienced Swiss climber Ueli Steck who died in late April while on an acclimatization climb and 85-year-old Min Bahadur Sherchan who died while attempting to reclaim his title as the world’s oldest person to summit Everest.
Last year five people lost their lives on the world’s highest peak, while 443 successfully summited from the Nepal side and another 197 made it to the top from the north side in Tibet.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Six Indian climbers make first Everest summit of season

KATMANDU: Six Indian climbers reached the top of Mount Everest on Saturday, the first group to...

Major cyber attacks strike worldwide

LONDON/MADRID: A global cyberattack leveraging hacking tools widely believed by researchers to...

Six Indian climbers make first Everest summit of season
Major cyber attacks strike worldwide
Al-Qaeda member who flipped and helped US gets time served
27 killed in attack on convoy of Pakistan Senate’s deputy
Security in Afghanistan likely to ‘deteriorate’: US
Malaysian PM hints at early polls
Latest News
Six Indian climbers make first Everest summit of season
Riyadh Metro 54% complete, on schedule
628 views
Unprecedented growth in Saudi tourism sector: SCTH
322 views
OIC urges more global aid to hunger-stricken Somalia
314 views
Envoy donates $10 million for relief operations in Somalia
138 views
Labor arbitration center ready for launch: Ministry adviser
426 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR