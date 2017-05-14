  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Summer tourism festivals planned across Kingdom

RASHID HASSAN |
More than 113 festivals to offer quality entertainment during the summer vacation. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), the Tourism Development Councils (TDCs) and municipal authorities have lined up more than 113 festivals to offer quality entertainment during the summer vacation, which begins at the end of this month with the advent of Ramadan.
The festivals will take place “across different parts of the Kingdom, featuring more than 820 events and activities including cultural, heritage, sports, adventure, youth, environmental, entertainment and shopping activities,” the SCTH media department said Thursday.
The festivals are expected to attract more than 12.5 million visitors and create more than 9,100 job opportunities for Saudis, it added.
The SCTH has sponsored several festivals, given them media and marketing support, and provided information to citizens and expatriates via its toll-free tourism information number 19988.
SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman said the festivals are aimed at various social groups, adding that the SCTH is committed to events that are in tune with the culture of the province in which they take place, and that express its heritage and values.
Tourism festivals are important for economic growth in the provinces and for creating job opportunities for locals, he said.
Prince Sultan urged the relevant authorities in the provinces to support the SCTH’s efforts for the success of the summer season.
