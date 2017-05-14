Labor Ministry closes 54 recruitment offices, companies

RIYADH: Field inspection teams from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development have carried out 661 inspections of recruitment offices and companies throughout the Kingdom this year until the end of April.

Field inspections are aimed at ensuring compliance with rules and regulations of recruitment and employment services, and with the executive list of the labor system.

“The inspection visits resulted in the permanent closure of 14 offices, and the temporary closure of 40 others, for violating the regulations and laws of the executive list for controls on activities and labor services, and non-compliance with the contracts concluded with customers,” said ministry spokesman Khaled Abalkhail.

The ministry handled 174 customer complaints against recruitment offices and companies in the same period, he added, calling on those with complaints or comments on the performance of recruitment offices and companies to report them to the ministry via official communication channels.

“The victim may file a complaint via the call center for customer service 19911, through the branches of the ministry in all regions of the Kingdom, or through the website Musaned (https://www.musaned.gov.sa). The ministry is works to maintain and protect the rights of the citizen against fraud or non-fulfillment of any agreement between the contracting parties,” said the spokesman.

He added that campaigns and supervisory visits to recruitment offices and companies across the Kingdom will continue to verify the application of regulations and compliance of service providers with controls and laws for recruitment.

The Musaned website is an initiative of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development to bring together and link all parties involved in the domestic labor process under one umbrella.

