Last updated: 1 min 23 sec ago

  Saudi Arabia
  Attempt to smuggle over 2 million Captagon pills foiled in Al-Jouf

Saudi Arabia

Attempt to smuggle over 2 million Captagon pills foiled in Al-Jouf

MOHAMMAD AL-SULAMI |
Border Guard officers seize bundles of Captagon pills from an overturned car in Al-Jouf Region on Saturday.
JEDDAH: Border Guard officers in Al-Jouf Region Saturday thwarted a drug smuggling operation from across the border with Jordan, a Border Guard spokesman said.
While on a regular patrol, undertaken to carry out their mission of deterring the smuggling of all forms of drugs into the Kingdom across land and sea borders, which Border Guard officers thwarted an attempt to smuggle large quantities of amphetamine (Captagon) in Al-Jouf Region, Col. Sahir bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said.
Upon detecting a suspect car with dim lights, the Border Guard moved to intercept it, but the driver fled, prompting a chase that resulted in the smugglers’ vehicle overturning.
Upon inspecting the car, some 2,100,000 Captagon capsules were found, he said, adding that the car was impounded and the pills confiscated.
Border Guard personnel will work to deter all attempts to smuggle harmful items across the border and protect the country’s citizens from the scourge of drugs.
Crown prince launches food baskets for martyrs' families campaign

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said the martyrs' sacrifices will always be appreciated, and...

