Saudi Arabia

KSRelief donates 400 tons of dates to WFP in Jordan

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi and WFP officials during donation ceremony of KSRelief’s 400 tons of dates to the (UN) World Food Program (WFP) in Jordan.
RIYADH: A team from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarians Aid (KSRelief) has delivered 400 tons of dates to the (UN) World Food Program (WFP) in Jordan recently, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
The delivery ceremony was attended by Tariq Rashwan, a senior diplomat at Saudi Embassy in Jordan, representatives from Saudi Ministry of Finance and In-Charge of Relations with Donor Countries Fatin Hindi at the WFP in Jordan.
The KSRelief’s offer is considered part of Saudi Arabia’s donations to the WFP, which will undertake its distribution in Jordan.
In a related development, clinics of the KSRelief has continued provision of medical services to some 2,560 Yemenis refugees in Abkh Province, Djibouti.
The number of Yemeni refugees who received medical treatment provided by KSRelief clinics stood at 898 cases in April, or an average of 37 cases on daily basis, the SPA said.
The cases received by KSRelief clinics covered internal diseases, ENT, bones, general surgery, urinary tract, skin and allergies, eyes, dentistry, gynecology and pediatrics.
The KSRelief clinics are providing free medicines to Yemeni patients, which is one of programs being provided by the KSRelief to Yemeni refugees in Djibouti.
