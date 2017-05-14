  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Crown prince launches food baskets for martyrs’ families campaign

ARAB NEWS |
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif examines the contents of a food basket. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said the martyrs’ sacrifices will always be appreciated, and a source of pride, for this nation, and the families of those martyred to serve the religion and the nation will constantly be at the center of care and concern for the leaders of the country.
Martyrs are the reason enemies of the nation are deterred from infringing on the country’s security, and “whatever we provide to their families will not be enough to reward them, as they deserve much more for their sacrifices,” the prince said.
His remarks came at the launch of the campaign that sees food baskets distributed in Jeddah to the families of those martyred in 2017.
This is the 10th consecutive year that charity campaigns take place in all regions of the Kingdom.
At the launch of the campaign, Prince Mohammad was briefed in detail about it by Interior Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Military Affairs and campaign’s general supervisor Maj. Gen. Ibrahim bin Mohammad, who said that 68 articulated lorries will be used to distribute assistance to the families of 278 martyrs, in the form of 20 baskets for every martyr, which brings the total to 5,560 food baskets.
The food baskets contain foodstuff consumed during the holy month of Ramadan, he said, adding that they will be distributed to those who are entitled to them through 38 points, which later will reach 428 distribution points, in various cities and rural areas of the Kingdom.
The convoy of vehicles transporting the foodstuff will travel 8,221 kilometers for the purpose, he said.
The crown prince was also shown a documentary about the campaign and the plans for the distribution of food baskets, as well as the efforts of volunteers involved in the campaign.
Prince Mohammad also examined the contents of a food basket, prayed to God to reward the martyrs, and said that full distribution should be made at the beginning of Ramadan.
