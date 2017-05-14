  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Tour bus tips over in Turkey, killing at least 24 people

The Associated Press |
Medics and rescue workers stand at the scene after a tourist bus crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris, Turkey, on Saturday. (REUTERS)

ISTANBUL: A tour bus tipped over Saturday on a serpentine mountain road in Turkey, killing 24 people as it fell off a cliff and hit a car, Turkish authorities said.
The governor of Mugla province, Amir Cicek, said the driver is among the dead and the accident may have been caused by a failure in the bus’s braking system. He said investigations were continuing to determine the exact cause.
Cicek said the bus flipped over on a bend in the road and fell 15 meters (50 feet) down a cliff as it was traveling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.
He said 10 people remain in critical condition and all the passengers were Turkish.
The deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency that most of those killed were women.
Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother’s Day event.

ISTANBUL: A tour bus tipped over Saturday on a serpentine mountain road in Turkey, killing 24 people as it fell off a cliff and hit a car, Turkish authorities said.
The governor of Mugla province, Amir Cicek, said the driver is among the dead and the accident may have been caused by a failure in the bus’s braking system. He said investigations were continuing to determine the exact cause.
Cicek said the bus flipped over on a bend in the road and fell 15 meters (50 feet) down a cliff as it was traveling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.
He said 10 people remain in critical condition and all the passengers were Turkish.
The deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency that most of those killed were women.
Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother’s Day event.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Tour bus tips over in Turkey, killing at least 24 people

ISTANBUL: A tour bus tipped over Saturday on a serpentine mountain road in Turkey, killing 24...

Iran candidates exchange barbs in fiery final debate

TEHRAN: Iran’s six presidential candidates exchanged barbs in their final debate on Friday,...

Tour bus tips over in Turkey, killing at least 24 people
Iran candidates exchange barbs in fiery final debate
Amman slams killing of Jordanian attacker in Israel
Saudi UN envoy slams Houthi fabrications against coalition
Number of civilians fleeing Mosul swells
Kurdish-led forces advance on Daesh-held Raqqa, say activists
Latest News
Tour bus tips over in Turkey, killing at least 24 people
706 views
Attempt to smuggle over 2 million Captagon pills foiled in Al-Jouf
695 views
‘Artist of all Arabs’ Ahlam to play at iconic London Palladium
111 views
5 immigrant women vie for Miss USA pageant title
634 views
Palestinian film festival opens in Gaza
56 views
N. Korea test-fires ballistic missile
1111 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR