  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 19 sec ago

You are here

World

Gunmen kill 2 in northwest Pakistan

AP |
(AFP)

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani official says gunmen have ambushed a vehicle in a northwest tribal region killing a government official and his paramilitary guard.
Irfan Khan said gunmen opened fire Sunday morning on an official vehicle carrying record-keeper Sarfaraz Hussain and his paramilitary guard Mumtaz Hussain in Olay Cheena in the lower Kurram tribal area bordering Afghanistan.
Khan says both men died immediately and the attackers fled the scene.
Also on Sunday, two paramilitary troops were wounded in a roadside bomb attack in Quetta, the provincial capital of southwestern Baluchistan province.
Banned militant group Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi claimed responsibility for both attacks.
Lashker-e-Jhangvi has been known to target members of minority Shiite sects but in the recent past it collaborated with other militant groups to target the state machinery.

Related Articles

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani official says gunmen have ambushed a vehicle in a northwest tribal region killing a government official and his paramilitary guard.
Irfan Khan said gunmen opened fire Sunday morning on an official vehicle carrying record-keeper Sarfaraz Hussain and his paramilitary guard Mumtaz Hussain in Olay Cheena in the lower Kurram tribal area bordering Afghanistan.
Khan says both men died immediately and the attackers fled the scene.
Also on Sunday, two paramilitary troops were wounded in a roadside bomb attack in Quetta, the provincial capital of southwestern Baluchistan province.
Banned militant group Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi claimed responsibility for both attacks.
Lashker-e-Jhangvi has been known to target members of minority Shiite sects but in the recent past it collaborated with other militant groups to target the state machinery.

Tags: Pakistan Afghanistan Shiites khan

Comments

MORE FROM World

100,000 groups in 150 nations hit by cyberattack

LONDON: Europol, the European Union’s police agency, says the international “ransomware”...

Erdogan seeks to sway Trump in crunch US talks

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Donald Trump on Tuesday in Washington for...

100,000 groups in 150 nations hit by cyberattack
Erdogan seeks to sway Trump in crunch US talks
Italy rescues 484 migrants in Mediterranean, finds 7 bodies
France’s unpopular Hollande leaves power after 5 hard years
Gunmen kill 2 in northwest Pakistan
Trump calls for tougher sanctions after N. Korea missile
Latest News
Ryan lifts Senators past Penguins in OT in Game 1
4 views
Sale strikes out 12, Red Sox beat Rays 6-3
6 views
Pakistan on verge of first Test series win in Caribbean
17 views
100,000 groups in 150 nations hit by cyberattack
138 views
Tibetan medicine lures patients seeking drug-free cures
33 views
Erdogan seeks to sway Trump in crunch US talks
99 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR