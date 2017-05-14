  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Italy rescues 484 migrants in Mediterranean, finds 7 bodies

World

Italy rescues 484 migrants in Mediterranean, finds 7 bodies

Reuters |
hundreds of migrants in an overcrowded boat crossing the Mediterranean sea (AFP)

ROME: Rescuers saved 484 migrants from boats in the Mediterranean on Saturday and found the bodies of seven men who had died in the attempt to get to Europe, Italy’s coast guard said.
More than 45,000 people have reached Italy by boat from North Africa this year, a more than 40 percent increase on the same period of 2016, and 1,222 people are known to have died on the route, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The migrants were rescued from four separate rubber boats by the Italian coast guard and navy, an aid group and two private vessels, the coast guard said in a statement.
The coast guard gave no further details. Most sea-borne migrants to Italy are originally from Sub-Saharan Africa or Bangladesh, and pay Libya-based smugglers to organize their passage.

Related Articles

ROME: Rescuers saved 484 migrants from boats in the Mediterranean on Saturday and found the bodies of seven men who had died in the attempt to get to Europe, Italy’s coast guard said.
More than 45,000 people have reached Italy by boat from North Africa this year, a more than 40 percent increase on the same period of 2016, and 1,222 people are known to have died on the route, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The migrants were rescued from four separate rubber boats by the Italian coast guard and navy, an aid group and two private vessels, the coast guard said in a statement.
The coast guard gave no further details. Most sea-borne migrants to Italy are originally from Sub-Saharan Africa or Bangladesh, and pay Libya-based smugglers to organize their passage.

Tags: Italy Mediterranean Italian coast guard Africa Europe

Comments

MORE FROM World

100,000 groups in 150 nations hit by cyberattack

LONDON: Europol, the European Union’s police agency, says the international “ransomware”...

Erdogan seeks to sway Trump in crunch US talks

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Donald Trump on Tuesday in Washington for...

100,000 groups in 150 nations hit by cyberattack
Erdogan seeks to sway Trump in crunch US talks
Italy rescues 484 migrants in Mediterranean, finds 7 bodies
France’s unpopular Hollande leaves power after 5 hard years
Gunmen kill 2 in northwest Pakistan
Trump calls for tougher sanctions after N. Korea missile
Latest News
Ryan lifts Senators past Penguins in OT in Game 1
4 views
Sale strikes out 12, Red Sox beat Rays 6-3
4 views
Pakistan on verge of first Test series win in Caribbean
14 views
100,000 groups in 150 nations hit by cyberattack
118 views
Tibetan medicine lures patients seeking drug-free cures
31 views
Erdogan seeks to sway Trump in crunch US talks
91 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR