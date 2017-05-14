Sale strikes out 12, Red Sox beat Rays 6-3

BOSTON: Chris Sale struck out 12 while pitching seven solid innings and Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

It was Sale’s seventh straight start with double-digit strikeouts. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed three runs and two hits, both homers.

Joe Kelly worked the eighth before Craig Kimbrel finished the three-hitter for his 11th save.

Betts also doubled in a run in Boston’s four-run fifth inning. Deven Marrero drove in two runs, helping the Red Sox to their 14th win in their last 19 games against the Rays.

Kevin Kiermaier and Logan Morrison homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped seven of 11. Blake Snell (0-4) allowed six runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Nationals 6 Phillies 4: In Washington, fresh from getting a big deal, Bryce Harper hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning that sent Washington over Philadelphia.

Hours before the game, the Nationals announced they had reached agreement with Harper on a $21,625,000 contract for the 2018 season, covering the slugging outfielder through his last year before he can become a free agent.

Then in the ninth, the 24-year-old star provided an immediate payoff. Pinch hitter Adam Lind led off with a single against Edubray Ramos (0-3) and two outs later, Harper lined an 0-1 pitch over the wall in center for his 11th homer of the season.

Trailing 4-0 in the fifth, Washington tied it on a two-run homer by Trea Turner and a two-run double by Ryan Zimmerman.

Cardinals 5 Cubs 3: In St. Louis, Carlos Martinez pitched into the seventh inning and collected two hits, leading the Cardinals to the win.

St. Louis also got another solid performance from Tommy Pham, who had two hits and two RBIs. The outfielder is batting .387 with seven extra-base hits in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A this month.

In a rematch of the season opener, Martinez (3-3) again topped Jon Lester (1-2). Martinez allowed three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven.

Top Cubs prospect Ian Happ homered off Martinez in the seventh for his first hit in his major league debut. Lester was charged with four runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays 7 Mariners 2: In Toronto, Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer, and the Blue Jays earned their sixth win in seven games.

Kendrys Morales also connected for Toronto, and Kevin Pillar had three hits, raising his AL-leading total to 47. Devon Travis became the first player to steal home for the Blue Jays since June 2, 2015, scoring on a double steal in the eighth.

Dominic Leone (1-0) got one out for the win as Toronto improved to 8-4 in May.

Royals 4 Orioles 3: In Kansas City, Missouri, Nate Karns struck out a career-high 12 in five innings, Eric Hosmer reached base four times and Kansas City beat Baltimore.

Karns is the first in franchise history to strike out 12 in five innings. The last major league pitcher to accomplish that was Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs on June 5, 2016.

Baltimore’s Chris Davis homered off Seth Maness (1-0) to tie it 3-3 in the sixth, but Brandon Moss homered off Alec Asher (1-2) to put Kansas City back ahead later that inning.

Hosmer had two hits and walked twice. The Royals scored three runs in 4 1/3 innings off Chris Tillman.

Giants 3 Reds 1: In San Francisco, Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano homered, Matt Moore pitched into the eighth inning and the Giants beat the Reds in a matchup of weary teams.

San Francisco and Cincinnati had a quick turnaround after they played 17 innings Friday night, with the Giants winning 3-2 on Buster Posey’s game-ending homer.

Moore (2-4) provided a lift with 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, struck out seven and walked three.

The last-place Giants (14-24) won consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Twins 4 Indians 1: In Cleveland, Jose Berrios pitched neatly into the eighth inning in his first start of the season and the Twins beat the Indians in a game delayed several minutes when a squirrel ran around the field.

Max Kepler connected to give the Twins a home run in 14 straight games, their longest streak since 1988. He also had an RBI single in a three-run fourth for the AL Central leaders, who handed Cleveland its third straight loss.

The squirrel appeared from right field with Michael Brantley batting in the Cleveland sixth. Play was halted as the squirrel cut across the infield. It eventually hopped into the stands and play resumed.

Pirates 4 Diamondbacks 3: In Phoenix, Trevor Williams pitched five strong innings and Pittsburgh snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona.

Nick Ahmed homered twice for the Diamondbacks, the second to make it a one-run game in the ninth. It was Ahmed’s first career multihomer game.

Williams (2-2), in his second start since taking the rotation spot vacated when Jameson Taillon left to begin treatment for testicular cancer, gave up a run on four hits, striking out four and walking one.

Taijuan Walker (3-3) gave up four runs, three earned, on eight hits in six innings.

Tony Watson gave up a run in the ninth but got his eighth save.

Brewers 11 Mets 4: In Milwaukee, Travis Shaw capped Milwaukee’s eight-run fifth inning with a three-run homer, helping the Brewers beat New York.

Milwaukee sent 11 batters to the plate in its highest scoring inning of the season. Orlando Arcia had a two-run single and Jesus Aguilar drove in two runs with a double before Shaw connected for his eighth homer.

Neil Walker homered for New York, which has dropped three in a row. Robert Gsellman (2-3) was charged with six runs, five earned, and nine hits in four-plus innings.

