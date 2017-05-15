  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 31 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

China’s Xi says Belt and Road needs to reject protectionism

Brenda Goh and Sue-Lin Wong | Reuters |
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Roundtable Summit Phase One Sessions of Belt and Road Forum at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake on Monday in Beijing, China. (REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool)
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
Addressing other world leaders at a summit on the initiative in Beijing, Xi said it was necessary to coordinate policies with the development goals of institutions including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), ASEAN, African Union and the European Union.
Xi pledged $124 billion on Sunday for his new Silk Road which aims to bolster China’s global leadership ambitions by expanding links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond, as US President Donald Trump promotes “America First.”
“We need to improve policy coordination and reject beggar-thy-neighbor practices,” Xi said on Monday.
“This is an important lesson that can be drawn from the global financial crisis and is still very relevant to the development of the world economy today,” he said.
“We need to seek win-win results through greater openness and cooperation, avoid fragmentation, refrain from setting inhibitive thresholds for cooperation or pursuing exclusive arrangements and reject protectionism.”
The Belt and Road initiative is seen as part of China’s answer to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, a regional trade pact involving Pacific Rim countries, but excluding China.
The TPP, touted by the previous US administration of President Barack Obama, has effectively been killed by Trump, who has withdrawn US support.
In contrast, Xi said China’s Belt and Road plan would be inclusive and open to all. He said deep-seated problems in global development had yet to be addressed effectively, with international trade and investment sluggish, and economic globalization encountering headwinds.
“In a world of growing interdependency and challenges, no country can tackle the challenges, also the world’s problems, on its own,” Xi said.
Leaders from 29 countries attended the Belt and Road forum, as well as the heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
But some Western diplomats have expressed unease about both the summit and the plan as a whole, seeing it as an attempt to promote Chinese influence globally. They are also concerned about transparency and access for foreign firms to the scheme.
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
Addressing other world leaders at a summit on the initiative in Beijing, Xi said it was necessary to coordinate policies with the development goals of institutions including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), ASEAN, African Union and the European Union.
Xi pledged $124 billion on Sunday for his new Silk Road which aims to bolster China’s global leadership ambitions by expanding links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond, as US President Donald Trump promotes “America First.”
“We need to improve policy coordination and reject beggar-thy-neighbor practices,” Xi said on Monday.
“This is an important lesson that can be drawn from the global financial crisis and is still very relevant to the development of the world economy today,” he said.
“We need to seek win-win results through greater openness and cooperation, avoid fragmentation, refrain from setting inhibitive thresholds for cooperation or pursuing exclusive arrangements and reject protectionism.”
The Belt and Road initiative is seen as part of China’s answer to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, a regional trade pact involving Pacific Rim countries, but excluding China.
The TPP, touted by the previous US administration of President Barack Obama, has effectively been killed by Trump, who has withdrawn US support.
In contrast, Xi said China’s Belt and Road plan would be inclusive and open to all. He said deep-seated problems in global development had yet to be addressed effectively, with international trade and investment sluggish, and economic globalization encountering headwinds.
“In a world of growing interdependency and challenges, no country can tackle the challenges, also the world’s problems, on its own,” Xi said.
Leaders from 29 countries attended the Belt and Road forum, as well as the heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
But some Western diplomats have expressed unease about both the summit and the plan as a whole, seeing it as an attempt to promote Chinese influence globally. They are also concerned about transparency and access for foreign firms to the scheme.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

China’s Xi says Belt and Road needs to reject protectionism

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his...

Businesses scrambling to protect systems as ransomware threat lingers

SINGAPORE/TORONTO: Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones...

China’s Xi says Belt and Road needs to reject protectionism
Businesses scrambling to protect systems as ransomware threat lingers
Tadawul index declines 0.3%; PetroRabigh slumps
STC denies systems affected by virus
Britain is gearing up for EU rows, says Brexit minister
US-China trade pact: A Trump triumph or rehashed news?
Latest News
Dubai set for tourism boost with two new islands
In marginalized south Tunisia, unrest over gas tests government
1 views
Hong Kong ‘Snowden refugees’ face deportation: lawyer
19 views
Erdogan visits Trump, amid much friction between US, Turkey
6 views
India in appeal to UN court to halt execution of ‘spy’
28 views
Another appeals court to weigh Trump’s revised travel ban
9 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR