  Twitter fans swoon over new South Korean president's bodyguard

Twitter fans swoon over new South Korean president’s bodyguard

Arab News
Choi Young-jae (L) protecting newly-elected President Moon Jae-in (C). (Reuters)

DUBAI: After a scandal saw South Korea’s former president removed from power, the country swore in its new leader Moon Jae-in last week.
However, rather than discussing the political turning point the new president embodies, Twitter fans have been focused on one of his swoon-worthy bodyguards.
According to the Korea Times, his name is Choi Young-jae and he is part of what South Korean media is calling the “handsome brigade” of apparently eye-catching individuals who are the new “attractive public face of the new administration.”
Women around the world have taken to Twitter to swoon over the 36-year-old square-jawed bodyguard.


Some had elaborate theories.
Others praised him as "freaking fine."

Tags: South Korea Choi Young-jae bodyguard Moon Jae-In

