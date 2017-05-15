Twitter fans swoon over new South Korean president’s bodyguard

DUBAI: After a scandal saw South Korea’s former president removed from power, the country swore in its new leader Moon Jae-in last week.

However, rather than discussing the political turning point the new president embodies, Twitter fans have been focused on one of his swoon-worthy bodyguards.

According to the Korea Times, his name is Choi Young-jae and he is part of what South Korean media is calling the “handsome brigade” of apparently eye-catching individuals who are the new “attractive public face of the new administration.”

Women around the world have taken to Twitter to swoon over the 36-year-old square-jawed bodyguard.

excuse me this is the new korean president's bodyguard pic.twitter.com/aIJVhZjo28 — elena yip (@elena_yip) May 12, 2017

south korea's president's bodyguard is really something else — one shook wolf (@ImAWhogent) May 13, 2017

@elena_yip This makes perfect sense. Any potential attackers would be too distracted by his looks. They'd stop dead in their tracks. He is a gift pic.twitter.com/9BXdD53CFX — CarolynH. (@CarrieCnh12) May 12, 2017

@elena_yip he looks like the square-jawed serious romantic lead, who's going to be his plucky heroine who accidentally captures his heart... — Yulin Kuang (@YulinKuang) May 12, 2017

Korea's new president's bodyguard looks so freaking fine xjwowkduwjw pic.twitter.com/vD4xEsq5wa — S0ma (@HoGyutiful) May 12, 2017

Some had elaborate theories.Others praised him as "freaking fine."