Watch: Great-grandfather breaks record as world’s oldest skydiver

A British World War II veteran has become the oldest person in the world to skydive. (Photo courtesy: Skydive Buzz)

DUBAI: A British World War II veteran has become the oldest person in the world to skydive after he took to the sky with his family Sunday.
At the age of 101 and 38 days, Bryson William Verdun Hayes successfully broke the world record and completed a tandem skydive with three generations of his family.
The family took off at an airfield in Devon, in the UK, and as he touched down, the great-grandfather said “hooray.”

He first tried his hand at skydiving when he turned 100 and decided to have another go one year later.
He made the jump with 10 members of his family, all raising money for the Royal British Legion.
Hayes said he was “absolutely over the moon” after completing the challenge.

Tags: UK skydiving skydiver world record

