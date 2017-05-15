  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Roadside bomb kills 4 in eastern Afghanistan

World

Roadside bomb kills 4 in eastern Afghanistan

AP |
At least four people were killed when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Paktia province. (AFP)
KABUL: An Afghan official said at least four people were killed when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Paktia province. Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, said two border police officers and two civilians were killed in the attack, which took place in Zazi Aryub district on Sunday night.
He said the explosion also wounded two other policemen.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Taliban have stepped up their attacks against the Afghan security forces across the country.
Separately, Hsart said a dispute between two rival Taliban commanders in the same province set off clashes over the weekend that left at least five insurgents dead.
On the other side of the border, hundreds of Pakistanis rallied against a Daesh suicide attack that targeted a politician seen as close to the Afghan Taliban.
The protesters in Pakistani city of Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Baluchistan province, called on the government to take action to dismantle the Daesh affiliate, which has a growing presence in South Asia alongside the Taliban and other extremist groups.
The suicide attack on Friday, which killed 28 people, targeted Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy leader of Pakistan’s Senate, who narrowly escaped the blast.
Haideri’s Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam is a pro-Taliban party that is allied with the ruling party of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
KABUL: An Afghan official said at least four people were killed when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Paktia province. Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, said two border police officers and two civilians were killed in the attack, which took place in Zazi Aryub district on Sunday night.
He said the explosion also wounded two other policemen.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Taliban have stepped up their attacks against the Afghan security forces across the country.
Separately, Hsart said a dispute between two rival Taliban commanders in the same province set off clashes over the weekend that left at least five insurgents dead.
On the other side of the border, hundreds of Pakistanis rallied against a Daesh suicide attack that targeted a politician seen as close to the Afghan Taliban.
The protesters in Pakistani city of Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Baluchistan province, called on the government to take action to dismantle the Daesh affiliate, which has a growing presence in South Asia alongside the Taliban and other extremist groups.
The suicide attack on Friday, which killed 28 people, targeted Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy leader of Pakistan’s Senate, who narrowly escaped the blast.
Haideri’s Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam is a pro-Taliban party that is allied with the ruling party of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Germany says may move soldiers from Turkey if its MPs denied access

ANKARA/BERLIN: Germany could move troops now based in Turkey to another country if Ankara...

Germany and France agree to draw up roadmap on developing EU

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and France’s new president, Emmanuel Macron,...

Germany says may move soldiers from Turkey if its MPs denied access
Germany and France agree to draw up roadmap on developing EU
Roadside bomb kills 4 in eastern Afghanistan
Bangladesh upholds life sentence for Jamaat leader
Pope aide denies new Australia abuse claims
Pakistan rejects Indian allegations over ‘spy’ execution at ICJ
Latest News
Pre-Ramadan inspection campaign launched to safeguard consumers
19 views
US: Assad secretly killing prisoners, burning bodies
13 views
King Salman optimistic about ‘historic’ US summit
14 views
Is Hamza bin Laden Al-Qaeda’s next leader?
17 views
Cabinet lauds late Prince Naif’s services to religion, nation
19 views
Saudi FM inaugurates independent human rights commission HQ
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR