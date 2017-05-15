Roadside bomb kills 4 in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL: An Afghan official said at least four people were killed when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Paktia province. Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor, said two border police officers and two civilians were killed in the attack, which took place in Zazi Aryub district on Sunday night.

He said the explosion also wounded two other policemen.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Taliban have stepped up their attacks against the Afghan security forces across the country.

Separately, Hsart said a dispute between two rival Taliban commanders in the same province set off clashes over the weekend that left at least five insurgents dead.

On the other side of the border, hundreds of Pakistanis rallied against a Daesh suicide attack that targeted a politician seen as close to the Afghan Taliban.

The protesters in Pakistani city of Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Baluchistan province, called on the government to take action to dismantle the Daesh affiliate, which has a growing presence in South Asia alongside the Taliban and other extremist groups.

The suicide attack on Friday, which killed 28 people, targeted Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy leader of Pakistan’s Senate, who narrowly escaped the blast.

Haideri’s Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam is a pro-Taliban party that is allied with the ruling party of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

