Yemen rebels declare state of emergency over cholera outbreak

SANAA: Rebel authorities in Yemen’s capital have sounded the alarm over a spreading cholera outbreak that has killed dozens in the war-torn country, calling for urgent international assistance.

Less than half of the country’s health facilities are functioning two years into the conflict.

The Houthi-run health ministry said cases of cholera had worsened and that it was “unable to contain this disaster,” in a statement carried overnight by the rebels’ Saba news agency.

It launched an appeal for help from international humanitarian organizations to deal with the crisis.

Hafid bin Salem Mohammed, the rebel health minister, said the “scale of the disease is beyond the capacity” of his department, in a statement on Houthi-run Al-Masira television.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday the cholera outbreak has killed 115 people and left 8,500 ill between April 27 and Saturday.

The state of emergency is an “indication of how serious this crisis is,” United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick told reporters on Monday.

“This rapid outbreak of cholera is just another dire manifestation of the humanitarian catastrophe that faces this country,” he said.

“These numbers will increase in the weeks and months ahead,” McGoldrick warned.

France said on Monday it was “preoccupied by the rapid spread” of cholera, pledging two million euros ($2.2 million) to support programs “responding to the extremely urgent needs” in Yemen, mainly in the health sector.

