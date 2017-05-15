66.5% of doctors in Saudi public hospitals are foreigners

JEDDAH – Foreign doctors constituted 66.5 percent of 42,768 doctors working at public hospitals according to a 2016 survey.

There are a total of 28,464 expatriate doctors while Saudis numbered 14,304.

The survey, which was published by local media, showed that the number of male and female nurses totaled 101,256. Saudis account for about 57.5 percent with a total of 58,274 nurses.

Saudi pharmacists accounted for 91.5 percent of 3,227 pharmacists working at public Ministry of Health hospitals.

The Ministry of Labor has recently halted the foreign recruitment of dentists in an effort to create more jobs for Saudi dentists in coordination with the Health Ministry.