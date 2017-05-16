  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Pre-Ramadan inspection campaign launched to safeguard consumers

Mohammed Rasooldeen |
The campaign by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment aims to ensure that sales promotions are genuine and will not cheat customers.

RIYADH: In preparation for the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Commerce and Investment has launched an inspection campaign of retail outlets to verify the availability of commodities and to prevent the sale of counterfeit goods.
Inspectors will ensure that all displayed goods have price tags and are sold before their expiry date. Price tags should conform with receipts issued by the national cash register in shops. Inspectors will also ensure that sales promotions are genuine and will not cheat customers.
Legal action will be taken against any violations, a ministry official said.
The first two days of inspections showed the availability of all commodities and foodstuffs that consumers usually buy during Ramadan, as well as suitable alternatives. An increase in competition among outlets has been noticed, which may give consumers more choice.
The ministry urges consumers to report observations and complaints to the Consumer Call Center (1900), or through the application of a Commercial Violation Report via their smart phones.

