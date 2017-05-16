Saudi FM inaugurates independent human rights commission HQ

JEDDAH: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), a branch of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) “provides guidance on all human rights issues to the Council of Foreign Ministers,” the executive director of the OIC-IPHRC Secretariat told Arab News at the inauguration of the new headquarters on Monday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Jeddah-based OIC, participated in the inauguration.

“The Kingdom is honored to be home to the headquarters of the OIC,” Al-Jubeir said.

The IPHRC serves as an expert body with advisory capacity on human rights issues concerning member countries, and was established by the OIC in 2011.

“Then the individual member states have to absorb those recommendations, internalize and make policy changes within them,” said Marghoob Saleem Butt, executive director at the OIC-IPHRC Secretariat.

The commission consists of 18 independent human rights experts from OIC member countries.

“When they are elected, they serve in their personal capacity so it is no longer an intergovernmental commission,” Butt said.

Reports are presented with recommendations to the council to review and take the needed action. Among the reports were the negative impact on sanctions, Islamophobia and human rights issues in central Africa.

Butt said that the commission has human rights in Palestine at the top of its priorities, as well as the rights of women and children, and the right to development,” Butt said.

The IPHRC was officially launched during the 38th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Astana, Kazakhstan in June 2011.

