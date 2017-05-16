  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman optimistic about ‘historic’ US summit

ARAB NEWS
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. (SPA)

JEDDAH: King Salman on Monday expressed hope a “historic” summit between Arab and Muslim nations and US President Donald Trump will enhance ties and promote tolerance.
The king, during the weekly Cabinet meeting, welcomed the pending visit of Trump and other Arab and Islamic leaders to the Kingdom.
The leaders will join the 17th consultative meeting of the GCC leaders, US-GCC Summit and the US-Arab-Islamic Summit to be hosted by the Kingdom.
King Salman, addressing the session at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, expressed hope the May 21 summit with Arab and Muslim leaders “will establish a new partnership in confronting extremism and terrorism,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The king expressed confidence that the Saudi-US Summit, to be held on Saturday, will boost the strategic relations between the two countries.
He said the meeting will boost cooperation at regional and international levels in a manner that will enhance global security and stability.
The king also expressed hope that the GCC consultative meeting will bolster the GCC solidarity and that the GCC-US summit will exert more efforts to realize and strengthen security, stability and peace in the region.
He stressed that the US-Arab-Islamic Summit comes in light of challenges and delicate situations witnessed by the world and expressed hope the summit will build a new partnership in the face of extremism and terrorism.
He also stressed the spread of tolerance and coexistence, the enhancement of security, stability and cooperation “to serve the present and future of our people.”

