Muslim Indian driver receives aid after photo with 2-year-old son goes viral

DUBAI: A photograph of a Muslim Indian autorickshaw driver in Mumbai has gone viral, leading to an outpouring of donations and support.

Mohammad Saeed, 26, was photographed driving around the streets of Mumbai with his two-year-old son on his lap after his wife suffered a stroke leaving her paralyzed.

The couple’s three-month-old daughter is being looked after by neighbors, but Saeed has been forced to keep his son with him while his wife recovers and he works to earn money for the family.

The photo was shared on Twitter by film director Vinod Kapri, alongside the driver’s bank details.



Ths is heartbreaking.met Md.Saeed(9702098346) 2day in mumbai.Wife paralysed.Nobody to take care of his son.still fighting & driving auto. pic.twitter.com/2XIJ4uces4 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) May 14, 2017