  • Muslim Indian driver receives aid after photo with 2-year-old son goes viral

Offbeat

Muslim Indian driver receives aid after photo with 2-year-old son goes viral

Arab News |
Mohammad Saeed, 26, was photographed driving around the streets of Mumbai with his two-year-old son. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: A photograph of a Muslim Indian autorickshaw driver in Mumbai has gone viral, leading to an outpouring of donations and support.
Mohammad Saeed, 26, was photographed driving around the streets of Mumbai with his two-year-old son on his lap after his wife suffered a stroke leaving her paralyzed.
The couple’s three-month-old daughter is being looked after by neighbors, but Saeed has been forced to keep his son with him while his wife recovers and he works to earn money for the family.
The photo was shared on Twitter by film director Vinod Kapri, alongside the driver’s bank details.

According to the Hindustan Times, donations have flooded in and he has received offers of help.
“I received some money. I don’t know how much it is; I will go to the bank and check. I also received countless calls from people who want to donate and help. Doctors have said they will treat my wife for free,” he told the Hindustan Times.

