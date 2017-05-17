  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 27 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

GCC foreign ministers meet to discuss summits

RASHID HASSAN |

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will meet Wednesday in Riyadh to discuss the GCC-US Summit and Arab-Islamic-US Summit, scheduled for Sunday, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.
Ahmed Al-Kaabi, spokesman of the GCC General Secretariat, said: “GCC foreign ministers will hold their 143rd session of the ministerial council here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Khalifa, chairman of the current session.”
GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani, in a statement provided to Arab News by the General Secretariat, said: “The foreign ministers will explore the on-going preparations for the consultative meeting of the GCC leaders, scheduled for Riyadh, in addition to the US-GCC Summit and Arab-Islamic-US Summit to be held in Riyadh on Sunday during the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to the Kingdom.”
He said the ministers will also discuss reports on the implementation of decisions of the GCC Supreme Council, reports submitted by the ministerial committees and the GCC General Secretariat, and topics related to strategic dialogue between the GCC, other countries and international blocs.
The ministers will also discuss the latest regional and international developments, and ways to enhance global efforts against terrorism, he added.
Trump, in his first overseas trip as president, will arrive in the Kingdom this weekend, where he will meet leaders from Gulf, Arab and other Muslim countries to discuss issues of strategic importance, including efforts to defeat terrorism.

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will meet Wednesday in Riyadh to discuss the GCC-US Summit and Arab-Islamic-US Summit, scheduled for Sunday, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.
Ahmed Al-Kaabi, spokesman of the GCC General Secretariat, said: “GCC foreign ministers will hold their 143rd session of the ministerial council here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Khalifa, chairman of the current session.”
GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani, in a statement provided to Arab News by the General Secretariat, said: “The foreign ministers will explore the on-going preparations for the consultative meeting of the GCC leaders, scheduled for Riyadh, in addition to the US-GCC Summit and Arab-Islamic-US Summit to be held in Riyadh on Sunday during the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to the Kingdom.”
He said the ministers will also discuss reports on the implementation of decisions of the GCC Supreme Council, reports submitted by the ministerial committees and the GCC General Secretariat, and topics related to strategic dialogue between the GCC, other countries and international blocs.
The ministers will also discuss the latest regional and international developments, and ways to enhance global efforts against terrorism, he added.
Trump, in his first overseas trip as president, will arrive in the Kingdom this weekend, where he will meet leaders from Gulf, Arab and other Muslim countries to discuss issues of strategic importance, including efforts to defeat terrorism.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Sudan’s Bashir, wanted for war crimes, invited to Trump summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has invited Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, who is wanted for alleged war...

GCC foreign ministers meet to discuss summits

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will meet Wednesday...

Sudan’s Bashir, wanted for war crimes, invited to Trump summit
GCC foreign ministers meet to discuss summits
University education investment in human capital: Riyadh governor
Soldier killed, 5 hurt in RPG attack on security in Qatif
A guide to all you need to know about Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia
Saudi role models showcase achievements
Latest News
S.Korea warns of 'high possibility' of conflict with North as missile crisis builds
10 views
Sudan’s Bashir, wanted for war crimes, invited to Trump summit
130 views
UN proposes way forward to drafting Syria constitution
40 views
Cyber kid stuns experts showing toys can be ‘weapons’
231 views
World’s most famous movie house turns 90
79 views
Taiwan sees fewer tourists as Chinese stay away
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR