Fraile wins 11th stage of Giro; Dumoulin protects lead

BAGNO DI ROMAGNA, Italy: Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia after being on the attack for most of the day, while Tom Dumoulin kept the overall leader’s pink jersey he earned a day earlier.

Amid a group of four breakaway riders, Fraile outsprinted Rui Costa and Pierre Rolland to take his first victory in a major three-week race Wednesday.

Dumoulin remained 2 minutes, 23 seconds ahead of 2014 winner Nairo Quintana and 2:38 ahead of Bauke Mollema in the overall standings.

Fraile, who rides for Team Dimension Data, first got into an attack with Sky’s Mikel Landa, then dropped back to a chase group, before attacking again on the last of four climbs.

The 161-kilometer (100-mile) leg began in Ponte e Ema, which was the hometown of Italian cycling great, Gino Bartali.



Results from the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, held over 161km between Florence and Bagno di Romagna on Wednesday:



Stage

1. Omar Fraile (ESP/DDD) 4hr 23min 14sec, 2. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) same time, 3. Pierre Rolland (FRA/CAN) s.t., 4. Tanel Kangert (EST/AST) s.t., 5. Giovanni Visconti (ITA/BAH) s.t., 6. Ben Hermans (BEL/BMC) s.t., 7. Dario Cataldo (ITA/AST) s.t., 8. Simone Petilli (ITA/UAE) s.t., 9. Maxime Monfort (BEL/LOT) at 03sec, 10. Laurens De Plus (BEL/QST) s.t.



General classification

1. Tom Dumoulin (NED/SUN) 47hr 22min 07sec, 2. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) at 2min 23sec, 3. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) 2:38, 4. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/FDJ) 2:40, 5. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/BAH) 2:47, 6. Andrey Amador (CRC/MOV) 3:05, 7. Bob Jungels (LUX/QST) 3:56, 8. Tanel Kangert (EST/AST) 3:59, 9. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 4:05, 10. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/KAT) 4:17

BAGNO DI ROMAGNA, Italy: Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia after being on the attack for most of the day, while Tom Dumoulin kept the overall leader’s pink jersey he earned a day earlier.

Amid a group of four breakaway riders, Fraile outsprinted Rui Costa and Pierre Rolland to take his first victory in a major three-week race Wednesday.

Dumoulin remained 2 minutes, 23 seconds ahead of 2014 winner Nairo Quintana and 2:38 ahead of Bauke Mollema in the overall standings.

Fraile, who rides for Team Dimension Data, first got into an attack with Sky’s Mikel Landa, then dropped back to a chase group, before attacking again on the last of four climbs.

The 161-kilometer (100-mile) leg began in Ponte e Ema, which was the hometown of Italian cycling great, Gino Bartali.



Results from the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, held over 161km between Florence and Bagno di Romagna on Wednesday:



Stage

1. Omar Fraile (ESP/DDD) 4hr 23min 14sec, 2. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) same time, 3. Pierre Rolland (FRA/CAN) s.t., 4. Tanel Kangert (EST/AST) s.t., 5. Giovanni Visconti (ITA/BAH) s.t., 6. Ben Hermans (BEL/BMC) s.t., 7. Dario Cataldo (ITA/AST) s.t., 8. Simone Petilli (ITA/UAE) s.t., 9. Maxime Monfort (BEL/LOT) at 03sec, 10. Laurens De Plus (BEL/QST) s.t.



General classification

1. Tom Dumoulin (NED/SUN) 47hr 22min 07sec, 2. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) at 2min 23sec, 3. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) 2:38, 4. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/FDJ) 2:40, 5. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/BAH) 2:47, 6. Andrey Amador (CRC/MOV) 3:05, 7. Bob Jungels (LUX/QST) 3:56, 8. Tanel Kangert (EST/AST) 3:59, 9. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 4:05, 10. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/KAT) 4:17