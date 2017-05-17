Nadal advances as Almagro quits with knee problem

ROME: Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round on Wednesday as fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro was forced to quit with a left knee injury during their match at the Rome Masters.

Three-time French Open quarterfinalist Almagro — he lost all three to Nadal — was unable to continue after 24 minutes while trailing his compatriot 3-0 in the first set.

It was a 50th win for Nadal in Rome and he is on a hot streak after sweeping the honours on clay at Monte Carlo, Barcelona and last weekend in Madrid.

"I am happy with almost everything, I am playing well. I won a lot of matches this year," said the fourth seed, who next faces either Jack Sock or Jiri Vesely as he builds up to Roland Garros.

"There is always things to improve, but it is not the right time to say I'm not happy with one thing or another.

"I am happy with everything. But always there is the motivation to keep going and to keep improving something."

Nadal though was distressed to see Almagro injured.

"It's difficult to say something because we need to wait a couple of days. It's difficult to see what's going on now just after what happened," he said.

Joining Nadal in the next round was Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori, winner over Spain's David Ferrer 7-5, 6-2.

In women's play, world No. 1 Angelique Kerber crashed out, the top seed beaten 6-4, 6-0 in the second round by Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

The German's 56-minute knockout came two days after she was confirmed at the top of the WTA rankings, displacing Serena Williams after making it to the third round at last week's Madrid Open.

The defeat demonstrated more of the patchy and inconsistent form which the 29-year-old cannot seem to shake off since starting to duel with Williams at the top of the rankings last season.

second seed Karolina Pliskova beat Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-1, Madrid winner Simona Halep started with a win over Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-4 and eighth seed Elina Svitolina put out Alize Cornet 6-4, 7-6 (13/11).



Sharapova vows to 'rise up again' after French Open snub

Maria Sharapova vowed Wednesday to "rise up again" after she was told she would not be given a wildcard for the French Open following her 15-month ban for doping.

The Russian former world No. 1 had hoped to return to Grand Slam tennis at Roland Garros this month but French tennis officials on Tuesday said she would not be granted a wildcard for the event she won in 2012 and 2014.

"If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday," she wrote on Twitter, in her first apparent remarks on her snub.

"No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many."

The five-time Grand Slam champion, 30, was banned for two years for using meldonium, with the penalty later reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ruled she was not an intentional doper.

After the ban expired on April 26 she returned to competition at the Stuttgart Open, reaching the semifinals, and progressed to the last 32 of the Madrid Open, failing to earn herself a qualifying spot for Paris.

